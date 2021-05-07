ANL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.44%)
Pakistan

Eidul Fitr: Parks, zoo, recreational facilities managed by KMC to remain closed

Recorder Report 07 May 2021

KARACHI: All parks, zoo, safari park, sports complexes and other recreational facilities managed by KMC will remain closed during Eidul Fitr and entry of citizens will be prohibited as per government directives.

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Administrator Karachi Laiq Ahmed on Thursday.

The Administrator Karachi said that these orders have been issued in accordance with the instructions of the government and in the wake of spread of Covid-19.

He said that all the hospitals under the management of KMC would continue to function and doctors and paramedical staff would be present in the hospitals. More officers and staff could be called in case of any emergency, he added.

Similarly, officers and staff of the fire brigade, rescue unit and other emergency duty departments will continue to perform their duties, he said.

“To minimise the effects of the novel coronavirus, it is important for citizens to exercise caution on the occasion of Eid in order to protect themselves and others from this contagious disease,” he added.

Ahmed added, “Only with precautionary measures we can fight the epidemic that has so far affected millions of people.” He urged citizens to wear masks regularly and maintain social distance.

The Administrator said that the staff who are in charge of feeding the animals in the zoos and watering the trees and plants in the parks will continue to perform their duties.

He said that special arrangements will be made for Eid in KMC cemeteries, adding that citizens should visit the graves of their loved ones while following SOPs.

He directed the Central Committee on Management and Administration of Cemeteries to ensure cleanliness as well as lighting in the cemeteries and provide facilities to the citizens as much as possible during the days of Eid.

