ANL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.44%)
ASC 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.25%)
ASL 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.54%)
AVN 85.60 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.27%)
BOP 7.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
DGKC 111.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.19%)
EPCL 48.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-3.73%)
FCCL 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.4%)
FFBL 25.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.89%)
FFL 15.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
HASCOL 8.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
HUBC 78.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.72%)
HUMNL 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.97%)
JSCL 19.14 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.35%)
KAPCO 40.50 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (2.82%)
KEL 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.09%)
LOTCHEM 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.05%)
MLCF 42.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.06%)
PAEL 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.74%)
POWER 8.61 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.01%)
PPL 82.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.96%)
PRL 23.09 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.41%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.17%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 38.90 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.8%)
TRG 165.00 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (1.09%)
UNITY 35.80 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.49%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.52%)
BR100 4,846 Increased By ▲ 46.43 (0.97%)
BR30 24,817 Increased By ▲ 123.55 (0.5%)
KSE100 45,175 Increased By ▲ 231.06 (0.51%)
KSE30 18,470 Increased By ▲ 86.89 (0.47%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
18,537
10824hr
Pakistan Cases
845,833
419824hr
Sindh
288,680
Punjab
312,522
Balochistan
22,900
Islamabad
77,065
KPK
121,728
Arabica coffee hits 4-year high, sugar also rises

  • July arabica coffee was up 0.35 cent, or 0.2%, at $1.5020 per lb.
  • May raw sugar was up 0.13 cent, or 0.7%, at 17.66 cents per lb after setting a contract high of 17.89 cents.
Reuters 06 May 2021

LONDON: Arabica coffee futures on ICE rose to the highest level in more than four years on Thursday, boosted by the prospect of a much smaller Brazilian crop this year and expectations that demand may soon begin to rebound.

COFFEE

July arabica coffee was up 0.35 cent, or 0.2%, at $1.5020 per lb by 1341 GMT after rising to a peak of $1.5190, its highest since February 2017.

The market has been supported by dry weather in Brazil in recent months which is expected to reduce this year's harvest in the world's top producer and contribute to a tighter supply outlook in coming months.

"The uncertainty surrounding the actual volume of the Brazilian crop, harvesting of which has begun and which is expected to be very weak, is currently deterring producers from selling any significant quantities," Commerzbank said in a note.

"At the same time, the progress being made with coronavirus vaccination programmes in many countries is giving rise to hopes that demand will pick up," the bank added.

July robusta coffee fell by $12, or 0.8%, to $1,527 a tonne.

SUGAR

May raw sugar was up 0.13 cent, or 0.7%, at 17.66 cents per lb after setting a contract high of 17.89 cents.

Dealers said the market was supported by a deteriorating outlook for production in the key Centre-South region of Brazil following drier-than-normal weather.

August white sugar rose by $3.90, or 0.85%, to $464.70 a tonne.

COCOA

July New York cocoa rose by $10, or 0.4%, to $2,405 a tonne.

July London cocoa rose by 2 pounds, or 0.1%, to 1,601 pounds a tonne.

Around 15% of cocoa farms in the world's top grower Ivory Coast are in protected forest areas, potentially breaching standards expected in upcoming European Union law, a study commissioned by the country's regulator found.

cocoa beans coffee prices Arabica coffee futures coffee exports sugar price cocoa producer cocoa farmers Arabica coffee price sugar demand

