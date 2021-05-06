Shehbaz approaches LHC seeking removal of name from blacklist

(Karachi) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif has approached the Lahore High Court (LHC) seeking removal of his name from a blacklist, local media reported on Thursday.

As per details, Shehbaz moved a writ petition in the LHC, stating that he was granted bail in the Ashiana-e-Iqbal and Ramzan Sugar Mills references, after which he went abroad and flew back after four months.

He stated that after his return, the federal government added his name to the blacklist without any reason.

The opposition leader claimd that his name has been included in the blacklist in violation of fundamental rights. He requested the court to order the authorities concerned to remove his name from the list.

On April 23, Shehbaz Sharif was released from Kot Lakhpat Jail after getting bail from the Lahore High Court in a money laundering and assets beyond means case.

Shahbaz was arrested in September 2020 in money laundering and assets beyond means case by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) after a court in Lahore had rejected his bail application in the money laundering case.

The NAB had alleged that Shahbaz's family had assets of around Rs16.5 million till 1990 which increased to over Rs7 billion in 2018.