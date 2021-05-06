ANL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.44%)
Banks disburse Rs 12bn under Prime Minister's Housing Program

  • Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhary Fawad Hussain has said that under the Prime Minister's Housing Program, banks have received applications for loans worth Rs 52 billion.
  • The Information Minister said the journey that was started towards making Naya Pakistan is now picking up momentum.
Ali Ahmed Updated 06 May 2021

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhary Fawad Hussain has said the promise made by the incumbent government to construct five million houses is turning into a reality.

In his tweets on Thursday, he said under the Prime Minister's Housing Program, banks have received applications for loans worth Rs 52 billion. Chaudhry informed that Rs 12 billion have been disbursed.

The Information Minister said the journey that was started towards making Naya Pakistan is now picking up momentum.

The statement comes as Prime Minister Imran Khan performed the groundbreaking of a housing project at Raiwind on Thursday under the Punjab Peri-Urban Low-Cost Housing scheme.

The Punjab Peri-Urban Low-Cost Housing Scheme, being jointly executed by Punjab Government and Naya Pakistan Housing and Development Authority, has been designed for the low-income people living in smaller cities and towns.

On the occasion, the prime minister was briefed about the project. The Prime Minister was accompanied by Punjab Chief Usman Buzdar and Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib.

