Punjab Peri-Urban Low-Cost Housing Scheme aims to facilitate salaried, working class, says PM

(Karachi) Addressing a ceremony after performing the ground-breaking of a housing project in Lahore under Punjab Peri-Urban Low-Cost Housing Scheme on Thursday, Prime Minister Imran Khan said the government has introduced the housing scheme so that salaried people and those belonging to the working class are able to afford houses for themselves.

He added that a society cannot progress until it works for the welfare and uplift of poor and underprivileged segments.

He stated that the passing of the foreclosure law had made it possible for banks to provide loans to the people.

He said the government had introduced the housing scheme so that salaried people and those belonging to the working class are able to afford houses for themselves.

He mentioned the previous governments never thought about providing low-cost housing projects for the poor. He said if Pakistan's housing sector booms, it will lead to a positive effect on other industries as well.

"Thirty sectors are linked to the housing sector as well," he said, adding that Pakistan's economy will benefit once the houses are constructed as people will then avail services from other sectors once the construction is completed.

The premier pointed out that Pakistan's tourism sector has the potential to earn even more for the country than its exports.

Criticizing the opposition, The PM said that a "union" has been formed in the name of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) who are trying to escape accountability. He mentioned that the opposition wants an NRO to escape accountability and is least concerned for the welfare of the poor people.

As per details, the prime minister virtually launched the project simultaneously at 10 tehsils of Punjab, including Chiniot, DG Khan, Chunian, Khanewal, Khushab, Mandi Bahauddin, Mianwali, Jalalpur Pirwala, and Sargodha.

The Punjab Peri-Urban Low-Cost Housing Scheme, being jointly executed by Punjab Government and Naya Pakistan Housing and Development Authority, has been designed for the low-income people living in smaller cities and towns.

Punjab Board of Revenue will provide land at an extremely low price for the project and it has already offered 133 sites in 35 districts of the province for the construction of small residential colonies, comprising 100 to 500 housing units.

In the first phase, Punjab Government is providing land for the designated sites and funds for the development of infrastructure.

The federal government is providing subsidies for each housing unit and is also arranging mortgages in line with the Prime Minister's mark-up subsidy scheme.

Frontier Works Organization and National Logistic Cell will develop these sites and construct small housing units measuring 3.5 marlas.

These sites can further be extended to incorporate 4,000 additional houses.

Being an extendable project, this scheme can be expanded to all the 143 tehsils of Punjab in a phased manner at some later stage.