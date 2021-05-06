ANL 34.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.12%)
Pakistan

Tech giant Amazon adds Pakistan to approved sellers list

  • The initiative will help local sellers to sell 'Made in Pakistan' products to millions of consumers globally
  • Back in 2020, Amazon registered an office in Pakistan under the name Amazon Data Services Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd
Fahad Zulfikar Updated 06 May 2021

(Karachi) In a recent development, America-based tech giant, Amazon, has added Pakistan to its approved seller list, local media reported on Thursday.

As per details, Pakistan has reportedly received approval from Amazon to Register Pakistan in the verified Amazon seller list. The renewed countries list will be issued on Amazon’s official website in the next 12 to 24 hours.

The initiative will help local sellers to sell 'Made in Pakistan' products to millions of consumers globally.

Back in 2020, Amazon registered an office in Pakistan under the name Amazon Data Services Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd. According to records of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), Amazon’s Pakistan office will be led by Paul Andrew Macpherson.

Meanwhile, SAPM Shahbaz Gill expressed satisfaction after the huge achievement gained by Pakistan. In his tweet, Gill said that with this development, Pakistan has joined the global market and will now create billions of investment and employment opportunities.

Earlier, Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood had stressed that the trend of e-commerce had accelerated in recent years with the development and easy accessibility of the internet.

He had added, “Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the importance of e-commerce had increased manifold, making it an extremely vital sector of the economy.”

Amazon, which was founded by Jeff Bezos on July 5, 1994, was introduced as “one of the most influential economic and cultural forces in the world.” It falls in the list of the Big Four technology companies, along with Google, Apple, and Facebook.

Amazon focuses on e-commerce, cloud computing, digital streaming, and artificial intelligence. The tech giant is referred to as “one of the most influential economic and cultural forces in the world” as well as the world’s most valuable brand.

