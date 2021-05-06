PML-N's Kallu wins Khushab by-poll, defeating PTI candidate with significant margin

(Karachi) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Moazzam Sher Kallu has won the PP-84 Khushab by-election defeating Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Ali Hussain Baloch with a significant margin, local media reported on Thursday.

The seat fell vacant after the death of PML-N lawmaker Malik Muhammad Waris Kallo in March.

As per unofficial results, Moazzam Sher Kallu won the by-poll with 73,081 votes, while PTI's Ali Hussain Baloch managed to secure second place with 62,903 votes. Kallu won by 10,178 votes.

The Khushab by-poll was held across 229 polling stations, featuring 666 polling booths — 344 for male and 322 for female voters. The total registered voters were 292,687 of which 155,104 were male and 137,583 female. The turnout was reported to be satisfactory.

The voting process was held peacefully, though there were reports of PML-N and PTI workers engaging in a verbal duel at the Jamali Balochan Girls High School polling station.