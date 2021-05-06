KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=============================================================================================================== YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) =============================================================================================================== Al-Ghazi Tractors Limited 31.12.2020 426% (f) 1,349.657 23.28 15.06.2021 09.06.2021 to Year End 04.00.p.m. 15.06.2021 AGM Hashmi Can Company Limited 31.03.2021 - (2.302) (1.41) - - Nine Month Service Fabrics Limited - - - - 29.05.2021 21.05.2021 to 11.00.a.m. 28.05.2021 EOGM (HUBCSC2) The - - - - - 16.05.2021 to Hub Power Comay Limited 22.05.2021 ===============================================================================================================

