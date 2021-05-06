Markets
Dividend/Bonus Announcements
06 May 2021
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
===============================================================================================================
YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
===============================================================================================================
Al-Ghazi Tractors Limited 31.12.2020 426% (f) 1,349.657 23.28 15.06.2021 09.06.2021 to
Year End 04.00.p.m. 15.06.2021
AGM
Hashmi Can Company Limited 31.03.2021 - (2.302) (1.41) - -
Nine Month
Service Fabrics Limited - - - - 29.05.2021 21.05.2021 to
11.00.a.m. 28.05.2021
EOGM
(HUBCSC2) The - - - - - 16.05.2021 to
Hub Power Comay Limited 22.05.2021
===============================================================================================================
