ANL 34.25 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.81%)
ASC 13.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
ASL 22.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.44%)
AVN 83.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.88%)
BOP 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.65%)
BYCO 9.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
DGKC 110.20 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.47%)
EPCL 50.89 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.27%)
FCCL 22.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
FFBL 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.35%)
FFL 15.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
HUBC 79.00 Increased By ▲ 4.80 (6.47%)
HUMNL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.68%)
JSCL 18.70 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.75%)
KAPCO 39.39 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (3.63%)
KEL 3.68 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.51%)
LOTCHEM 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.77%)
MLCF 42.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
PAEL 31.07 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.23%)
PIBTL 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.39%)
POWER 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.68%)
PPL 83.30 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (2.21%)
PRL 22.77 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.02%)
PTC 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.77%)
SILK 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.19%)
SNGP 38.59 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.29%)
TRG 163.22 Decreased By ▼ -5.12 (-3.04%)
UNITY 34.93 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.36%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.68%)
BR100 4,799 Increased By ▲ 39.91 (0.84%)
BR30 24,693 Increased By ▲ 286.81 (1.18%)
KSE100 44,944 Increased By ▲ 380.02 (0.85%)
KSE30 18,383 Increased By ▲ 122.64 (0.67%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
18,429
11924hr
Pakistan Cases
841,636
411324hr
Sindh
287,643
Punjab
310,616
Balochistan
22,776
Islamabad
76,696
KPK
121,099
Business Recorder Logo
May 06, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

President invites opposition parties to witness EVMs demonstration, develop consensus

  • The parties could raise their objections after the demonstration which could be addressed, he said while responding to question.
APP 05 May 2021

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi Tuesday offered his good offices to opposition parties to develop a consensus over introduction of electronic voting machines (EVMs) after witnessing its demonstration.

In private Tv channel programme, the president invited the opposition parties to Aiwan-e-Sadr or parliament, as convenient to them, soon after Eid ul Fitr to witness a demonstration of the EVM.

The parties could raise their objections after the demonstration which could be addressed, he said while responding to question.

The president also extended invitation to the media and columnists to join them during the demonstration.

However, the president, made it clear that the final decision in this regard would be taken by the parliament.

The president said he wanted all the political parties on board with regard to introduction of use of latest technology ie; EVM’s in the election process.

To another question, the president clarified that the old system of balloting would not be done away in the new electronic voting system rather it would be kept intact.

A voter would press a button of his choice containing election symbols on the electronic machine, his vote would be electronically counted along with a print out of a ballot at the same time, which would be dropped in the sealed ballot box, he added.

The president maintained that under the new electronic system, votes could be electronically and manually counted.

The printed ballots could be counted if any objections raised by the contesting parties, he said, adding, so the electronic system would be backed up with the paper ballots.

The president to another question said the manufacturing of these machines would take time and considering the short timeline, the opposition parties must present their viewpoint with regard to it. He said India had been using the electronic voting system since 1985. The voters’ biometric verification was made a part of the 2017 Election Reforms Act.

“In the new proposed electronic system, the old ballot system will remain intact,” he emphasized.

Replying to another query, he said the electronic system was adopted in Brazil, Congo, India and Philippines and in those countries that had election controversies.

When people in India could choose their leadership with the help of latest technology, the same could be done here too, as the country required such system, he opined.

The president further explained that the EVMs would have no internet connection, so it could not be hacked.

Responding to objections of certain quarters, he said ‘by mixing apples and oranges you could spoil good things’. The good things should be conveyed properly, he added.

The paper balloting would not end rather it would be reformed, backed up with electronic and paper record, he added.

The president said in the whole exercise, ministries of parliamentary affairs, IT and science and technology were involved.

The Election Commission of Pakistan through its representatives had also attended their meeting with regard to electronic voting system.

Arif Alvi biometric verification opposition parties Aiwan e Sadr EVMs Electronic Voting machines Eid ul Fitr

President invites opposition parties to witness EVMs demonstration, develop consensus

Four FC personnel martyred, six injured in cross-border attack in Zhob

SC directs govt to fix price of oxygen cylinders in two days

Pakistan administers more than 0.2 million COVID-19 shots in one day, setting a new record

G7 talks vaccines after pleas to help poor

Pfizer expands production as quarterly earnings surge to $3.5 billion

Taliban could undo Afghan women's advances: US report

US interest rates may have to rise if economy heats up: Yellen

Voting begins for PP-84 by-poll in Khushab

Govt sharpens focus on agri sector

AGP asks FBR to revise duty drawback rates

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters