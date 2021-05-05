ANL 34.25 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.81%)
May 05, 2021
Bentley announces high-riding, all-electric SUV by 2025

  • Audi is helping fellow luxury car brand, while Porsche will also be involved in the development of the high-riding saloon.
  • Bently CEO says 2025 is a realistic period for the company to develop a first-of-its-kind ultra-luxurious and high-performing SUV.
Syed Ahmed 05 May 2021

Volkswagon Audi Group (VAG) is striving to go 100% green within a decade. In a collaboration, VAG is set to introduce Bentley’s first high-riding, all-electric SUV, underpinned by the VAG’s Artemis platform.

Chief Executive of Bentley, Adrian Hallmark announced this collaboration between the two automakers. Audi is helping the fellow luxury car brand, while Porsche will also be involved in the development.

The CEO asserts that 2025 is a realistic period for Bentley to develop a first-of-its-kind ultra-luxurious and high-performing SUV. The company is eager to adopt the EV trend.

“Weight is a concern. But we’re seeing rapid evolution in battery power density, and we’re dedicated to making things lighter and more aerodynamic. And battery-electric vehicles are right for Bentley; quiet, effortless, high torque, refined performance,” Hallmark added.

Hallmark also revealed that although high-torque and ultra-smooth W12 engines are the crown jewel of the signature Bentley, they're moving towards a radical shift.

“The customer mindset is changing; 39 percent of Bentley owners are considering an EV as their next car,” it said.

Last year, Bentley announced that it would sell only Hybrids and EVs by 2026. Adding that it would abandon the Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) by 2023. And now, it’s set to develop its first E-SUV.

