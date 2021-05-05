CBOT wheat rallies on spillover support from surging corn market

CBOT July soft red winter wheat ended up 8-3/4 cents at $7.26-3/4 per bushel.

K.C. July hard red winter wheat jumped 10-3/4 cents to $6.99-1/4, while MGEX July spring wheat ended up 9-1/2 cents at $7.68-1/4 per bushel.

Euronext wheat also rose, as the wheat markets recouped losses from Monday as deteriorating corn harvest prospects in Brazil drove CBOT corn futures higher.