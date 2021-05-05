Federal govt should act responsibly to control COVID-19 outbreak: Sindh CM

(Karachi) Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has said that the federal government should act responsibly to control the spread of COVID-19.

Addressing media persons in Islamabad on Wednesday, Murad Ali Shah said that the coronavirus situation in Pakistan is worsening and the federal government should take serious measures to control the spread of the virus.

Murad maintained that the government neglected Sindh’s appeal of closing the intercity transport with immediate effect. ‘Not closing the intercity transport resulted in the virus spread,’ said the CM.

Regarding electronic voting, the chief minister said that electoral reforms can be enforced only after mutual agreement. "In 2017, all parties opposed the use of electronic voting machine."

The CM also claimed that no complaint was filed on the polling day in NA-249 by-elections. "The Pakistan Peoples Party has accepted the decision of the Election Commission of Pakistan on a plea regarding vote recount in NA-249 by-polls," he stated.