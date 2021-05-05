ANL 33.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.04%)
ASC 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.75%)
ASL 22.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
AVN 83.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.82%)
BOP 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.65%)
BYCO 9.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
DGKC 111.00 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (1.2%)
EPCL 50.90 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.29%)
FCCL 22.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
FFBL 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.35%)
FFL 15.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.26%)
HASCOL 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
HUBC 78.80 Increased By ▲ 4.60 (6.2%)
HUMNL 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.85%)
JSCL 18.80 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.3%)
KAPCO 39.00 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (2.6%)
KEL 3.70 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.06%)
LOTCHEM 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.77%)
MLCF 42.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.21%)
PAEL 31.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.42%)
PIBTL 9.47 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.61%)
POWER 8.43 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.55%)
PPL 83.30 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (2.21%)
PRL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.93%)
PTC 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.22%)
SILK 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.46%)
SNGP 38.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.79%)
TRG 163.30 Decreased By ▼ -5.04 (-2.99%)
UNITY 35.15 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2%)
WTL 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.36%)
BR100 4,790 Increased By ▲ 30.3 (0.64%)
BR30 24,687 Increased By ▲ 280.81 (1.15%)
KSE100 44,947 Increased By ▲ 383.11 (0.86%)
KSE30 18,395 Increased By ▲ 134.65 (0.74%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
18,429
11924hr
Pakistan Cases
841,636
411324hr
Sindh
287,643
Punjab
310,616
Balochistan
22,776
Islamabad
76,696
KPK
121,099
Business Recorder Logo
May 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australia, NZ dollars regain altitude as domestic economies run strong

  • "The RBA managed to surprise us, upgrading all key forecasts more than we anticipated," said Prashant Newnaha, senior Asia-Pacific rates strategist at TD Securities.
Reuters 05 May 2021

SYDNEY: The Australian and New Zealand dollars regained some altitude on Wednesday as surprising strength in local economic data suggested the United States was not the only country where upward pressure on interest rates was mounting.

The Aussie edged up to $0.7734, after touching a three-week low of $0.7675 overnight when the US dollar got a broad lift from talk of future US rate hikes.

The kiwi dollar firmed to $0.7173 and away from a trough of $0.7116, which now marks major chart support.

It was helped by data showing New Zealand's unemployment rate unexpectedly dipped to 4.7% in the March quarter, when analysts had thought it would stay at 4.9%.

"Today's report was a great read, and confirms the strength of the Kiwi economy," said Jarrod Kerr, chief economist at Kiwibank. "The economic scarring from Covid lockdowns is far less than anyone had predicted six months ago."

Kerr doubted this alone would shift the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) from its dovish policy outlook, but the economy was clearly performing better than it had forecast.

"The tighter the labour market, the more pressure on wage growth. And wage inflation is not as easily dismissed by the Reserve Bank as inflation generated by temporary supply disruptions," he added.

Investors responded by lifting 10-year bonds yields to 1.74%, the highest since mid-April.

In Australia, the surprise came in approvals to build new homes which blew away forecasts with a rise of 17.4% in March, confirming a major boom was underway.

Approvals to build new houses were up a staggering 61% on a year earlier at a record peak, while the value of commercial building also hit an all-time top.

Building booms tend to have major spillovers to jobs and spending and should make the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) even more confident on the economy after it upgraded its forecasts on Tuesday.

"The RBA managed to surprise us, upgrading all key forecasts more than we anticipated," said Prashant Newnaha, senior Asia-Pacific rates strategist at TD Securities.

He now doubted the RBA would roll over its target bond for yield curve control from the current April 2024 line to the November 2024 issue.

Yet it would likely announce a third tranche of A$100 billion in bond buying in July, if only because the Fed was not expected to flag any tapering in its purchases by then.

United States RBNZ COVID19 New Zealand dollars Aussie down Australian bond Prashant Newnaha

Australia, NZ dollars regain altitude as domestic economies run strong

G7 talks vaccines after pleas to help poor

Pfizer expands production as quarterly earnings surge to $3.5 billion

Taliban could undo Afghan women's advances: US report

US interest rates may have to rise if economy heats up: Yellen

Voting begins for PP-84 by-poll in Khushab

Govt sharpens focus on agri sector

AGP asks FBR to revise duty drawback rates

Oxygen gas, cylinders: Ministry seeks waiver of taxes, duties for another 6 months

Tarin interacts with provinces ahead of budget

Power bills for May, June 2021: Govt to recover FCA

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters