ANL 33.64 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (4.76%)
ASC 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.21%)
ASL 22.50 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.6%)
AVN 84.44 Increased By ▲ 5.74 (7.29%)
BOP 7.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.38 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.86%)
DGKC 109.68 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.62%)
EPCL 50.25 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.52%)
FCCL 22.78 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.42%)
FFBL 25.61 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (4.53%)
FFL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.66%)
HASCOL 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.03%)
HUBC 74.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.95%)
HUMNL 5.88 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (5%)
JSCL 18.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.25%)
KAPCO 38.01 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.29%)
KEL 3.59 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.84%)
LOTCHEM 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.44%)
MLCF 42.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.08%)
PAEL 31.00 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (3.3%)
PIBTL 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
POWER 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.99%)
PPL 81.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.61%)
PRL 22.54 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.32%)
PTC 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
SILK 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.24%)
SNGP 38.10 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.06%)
TRG 168.34 Increased By ▲ 12.36 (7.92%)
UNITY 34.46 Increased By ▲ 2.16 (6.69%)
WTL 1.49 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (8.76%)
BR100 4,759 Increased By ▲ 74.51 (1.59%)
BR30 24,406 Increased By ▲ 605.37 (2.54%)
KSE100 44,564 Increased By ▲ 487.39 (1.11%)
KSE30 18,260 Increased By ▲ 233.07 (1.29%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
18,310
16124hr
Pakistan Cases
837,523
337724hr
Sindh
286,521
Punjab
308,529
Balochistan
22,664
Islamabad
76,492
KPK
120,590
Business Recorder Logo
May 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Supplements

World IPR Day: Rabab Sikander Director General Directorate of IPR Enforcement

05 May 2021

TEXT: The Directorate General of IPR Enforcement was established to strengthen IPR controls on borders for safeguarding consumer rights. The challenges of creating a new department with a specialized mandate were huge, but it is heartening to report that our eorts have yielded beneficial results for the consumers and registered right holders. We have protected IP rights of multiple brand holders since 2017. Today we have a significant number of right-holders from US, Europe, and Asia working directly with Pakistan Customs on their trademark related infringement issues.

Business leaders today emphasize the need for protection against unfair and illicit competition. That is where IPR Enforcement comes into play. Our regional teams based at Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad are striving hard to meet these demands with more vigour and determination, and protect national trade and investment in Pakistan from the threat posed by the import of counterfeit products. FDI in Pakistan can increase manifold once the investor is assured of the environment within which its capital and entrepreneurial efforts stands protected. The objective underlying this approach is very clear: to provide a conducive environment within which national economy can grow in a sustained manner, with in-built protection against threats such as counterfeiting. The beneficiaries of this approach are not any selective groups, but the whole country.

The Directorate General of IPRE has striven hard to fulfill the vision and mission of World Intellectual Property Rights Organization (WIPO); by enforcement of intellectual property rights rules and regulations by making huge seizures of counterfeit products since its establishment in 2017. It was because of these efforts that multiple MNCs and other international stakeholders sent us acknowledgement and appreciation letters.

Besides intercepting counterfeit goods, the Directorate General of IPR Enforcement has also accelerated its training and awareness activities all over Pakistan. Quite recently this office, in collaboration with US Patents and Trademarks Organisation (USPTO) and Commercial Law Development Program (CLDP) has successfully designed and rolled out a virtual training program on “Counterfeit Medicines and Medical Devices.” The subject virtual program expands over several weeks and a total of 98 Customs officers have been nominated from all over Pakistan to attend this program.

The onslaught of Covid-19, has disrupted the entire supply chain, and posed new threats, bringing life to a complete halt, destabilizing the biggest economies, thus the need of the hour is damage control. This calls for a totally new approach based on enhanced cooperation and a stronger zest, zeal and passion to revive. We realize that now we need to strengthen IPR enforcement mechanism by joining hands with relevant stakeholders and build a relationship, based on trust and reliance to combat the menace of counterfeiting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Trade INVESTMENT FDI WIPO World IPR Day

World IPR Day: Rabab Sikander Director General Directorate of IPR Enforcement

AGP asks FBR to revise duty drawback rates

Oxygen gas, cylinders: Ministry seeks waiver of taxes, duties for another 6 months

Tarin interacts with provinces ahead of budget

Power bills for May, June 2021: Govt to recover FCA

G7 seeks common front on China in first talks since pandemic

Renewable energy: Banks extend financing of around Rs36bn

ECC to meet today: KE likely to be eyeball to eyeball with PD

Power consumers: 3-phase subsidy mechanism on the cards

Steps to contain Covid spread: SC to hear suo motu case today

NA-249: ECP orders vote recount

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.