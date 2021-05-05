ANL 33.64 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (4.76%)
ASC 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.21%)
ASL 22.50 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.6%)
AVN 84.44 Increased By ▲ 5.74 (7.29%)
BOP 7.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.38 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.86%)
DGKC 109.68 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.62%)
EPCL 50.25 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.52%)
FCCL 22.78 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.42%)
FFBL 25.61 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (4.53%)
FFL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.66%)
HASCOL 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.03%)
HUBC 74.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.95%)
HUMNL 5.88 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (5%)
JSCL 18.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.25%)
KAPCO 38.01 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.29%)
KEL 3.59 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.84%)
LOTCHEM 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.44%)
MLCF 42.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.08%)
PAEL 31.00 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (3.3%)
PIBTL 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
POWER 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.99%)
PPL 81.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.61%)
PRL 22.54 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.32%)
PTC 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
SILK 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.24%)
SNGP 38.10 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.06%)
TRG 168.34 Increased By ▲ 12.36 (7.92%)
UNITY 34.46 Increased By ▲ 2.16 (6.69%)
WTL 1.49 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (8.76%)
BR100 4,759 Increased By ▲ 74.51 (1.59%)
BR30 24,406 Increased By ▲ 605.37 (2.54%)
KSE100 44,564 Increased By ▲ 487.39 (1.11%)
KSE30 18,260 Increased By ▲ 233.07 (1.29%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
18,310
16124hr
Pakistan Cases
837,523
337724hr
Sindh
286,521
Punjab
308,529
Balochistan
22,664
Islamabad
76,492
KPK
120,590
Business Recorder Logo
May 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Supplements

World IPR Day: Asim Ahmad Chairman FBR / Secretary, Revenue Division

05 May 2021

TEXT: This year the theme for 2021 World Intellectual Property Day as announced by World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) is “IP and SMEs: Taking your ideas to market,” encouraging the world to promote innovative power of small businesses, to solve their problems and create more opportunities for stakeholders at large. FBR shares the same vision and is committed to ensure ease of business for emerging small enterprises.

The Intellectual Property Rights refer to legal rights that guarantee creators protection for artistic works, inventions, and industrial designs. The liberalization of global trade, ushering in lower tariffs and free flow of goods and ideas across national borders spurred the World Trade Organization (WTO) to arbitrate agreements on Trade related aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS) to facilitate trade in knowledge and economy. Being a signatory to WTO’s multi-lateral agreements on Intellectual Property Rights, the government of Pakistan has set up multiple organizations to combat counterfeiting and piracy. Federal Board of Revenue FBR, through the office of the Directorate General of Intellectual Property Rights-Enforcement (IPRE) has taken significant strides to stem the inflow of counterfeit products in Pakistan by building collaborative partnerships with different stakeholders inside and outside Pakistan and by facilitating right holders to lodge complaints with Customs authorities for protection of their Intellectual property rights.

With these comprehensive measures and policy interventions in place we are committed to fulfill the international obligations which mandate us to safeguard global citizens.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

WTO customs FBR SMEs WIPO Asim Ahmad Chairman

World IPR Day: Asim Ahmad Chairman FBR / Secretary, Revenue Division

AGP asks FBR to revise duty drawback rates

Oxygen gas, cylinders: Ministry seeks waiver of taxes, duties for another 6 months

Tarin interacts with provinces ahead of budget

Power bills for May, June 2021: Govt to recover FCA

G7 seeks common front on China in first talks since pandemic

Renewable energy: Banks extend financing of around Rs36bn

ECC to meet today: KE likely to be eyeball to eyeball with PD

Power consumers: 3-phase subsidy mechanism on the cards

Steps to contain Covid spread: SC to hear suo motu case today

NA-249: ECP orders vote recount

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.