May 05, 2021
Pakistan

Absence of opposition: Punjab Assembly passes various bills

Hassan Abbas 05 May 2021

LAHORE: Taking advantage of the absence of opposition in Punjab Assembly on Tuesday government passed Punjab Sugar Factories Control Amendment Bill 2020, Punjab Infectious Diseases Control and Prevention Amendment Bill, Punjab Letters of Administration and Succession Certificates Bill 2021, Lahore Central Business Development District Authority Bill, Ravi Urban Development Authority bill, Emerson University Multan Bill 2021 and Local Government Amendment Bill 2020.

Two new bills named University of Child Health Sciences Bill and Punjab Educational Institutions (reconstitution) Bill 2021 were introduced in the House.

The session started two hours fifty minutes late under the chair of speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervez Elahi. The opposition strongly criticized government for putting government business on the agenda on private members day. The opposition members as a protest walk out from the House.

PML-N MPA Awais Laghari strongly criticized Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar for torturing the Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan ( TLP) protesters who were demanding that government should expel French ambassador as a protest against publication of 'blasphemous' cartoons in Charlie Hebdo magazine. He demanded that the Punjab Chief Minister should come to the House and responded to the allegations leveled against him.

Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervez Elahi said that the credit of the passage of Khatam-e-Nabuwat (PBUH) goes to Punjab Assembly. He also said that all opposition parties and government is united on this issue.

Earlier, addressing the Punjab Assembly session on Tuesday, Law Minister Punjab Raja Basharat said that Prime Minister Imran Khan's unequivocal stand on the Honor of the Prophet and the Khatam-e- Nabuwat (End of Prophethood) is a source of pride for the entire nation. He said that there is no other opinion on the belief in the End of Prophethood; it is a fundamental part of the faith of every Muslim.

On this occasion, Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi paid rich tributes to Raja Basharat for resolving the issue of Tehreek-e-Labbek in an efficient manner.

The Law Minister presented a condolence resolution on the demise of late MPA Waris Kalu, IA Rehman and Zia Shahid. Waris Kalu tabled 11 new ordinances and two new bills for approval in the House while 8 new bills proposed by him were passed.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

