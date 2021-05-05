ANL 33.64 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (4.76%)
Pakistan

Dream of ‘Health City’ to come true, says administrator

Recorder Report 05 May 2021

KARACHI: Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed said the dream of setting up a health city on 30 acres land in Manghopir will come true.

“A variety of health facilities will be provided in Health City in collaboration with various civil society and welfare organizations,” the administrator said this while talking to civil society and Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) officials.

Civil society representatives and their officers led by Faiz Qudwai paid a detailed visit to the Leprosy Hospital in Manghopir and adjoining areas and held meeting with the administrator on Monday.

Senior Director Coordination Khalid Khan, Senior Director Media Management Ali Hassan Sajid, Director Land Tariq Siddiqui, Director City Wardens Raja Rustam, Director Estate Imtiaz Abro and other officials were present on the occasion.

The Administrator said KMC has 30 acres of land on Manghopir where leprosy hospital is already working; this place will now be used as leprosy treatment as well as Health City.

He said various institutions are invited to set up a range of medical facilities here including diagnostic laboratory, X-ray, CT scan, blood bank, and operation theater so that the patients can be cured in one place.

Ahmed said the social and welfare organizations which are already carrying out such works have been requested to provide services and medical facilities to the poor and needy citizens.

He said KMC will provide all kinds of facilities to such institutions and after the establishment of Health City, the locality of Sakhi Hassan, North Nazimabad, Naya Nazimabad, Manghopir, Surjani, New Karachi Hub River Road, Baldia Town, Orangi Town and other adjoining areas will be provided with medical facilities. Patient load on major hospitals of the city will also be reduced, he added.

He said heart and kidney treatment centers would also be set up here so that people suffering from these diseases could benefit from Health City on a large scale.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

kmc Laeeq Ahmed Health City Faiz Qudwai

