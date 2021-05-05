ANL 33.64 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (4.76%)
ASC 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.21%)
ASL 22.50 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.6%)
AVN 84.44 Increased By ▲ 5.74 (7.29%)
BOP 7.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.38 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.86%)
DGKC 109.68 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.62%)
EPCL 50.25 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.52%)
FCCL 22.78 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.42%)
FFBL 25.61 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (4.53%)
FFL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.66%)
HASCOL 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.03%)
HUBC 74.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.95%)
HUMNL 5.88 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (5%)
JSCL 18.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.25%)
KAPCO 38.01 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.29%)
KEL 3.59 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.84%)
LOTCHEM 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.44%)
MLCF 42.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.08%)
PAEL 31.00 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (3.3%)
PIBTL 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
POWER 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.99%)
PPL 81.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.61%)
PRL 22.54 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.32%)
PTC 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
SILK 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.24%)
SNGP 38.10 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.06%)
TRG 168.34 Increased By ▲ 12.36 (7.92%)
UNITY 34.46 Increased By ▲ 2.16 (6.69%)
WTL 1.49 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (8.76%)
BR100 4,759 Increased By ▲ 74.51 (1.59%)
BR30 24,406 Increased By ▲ 605.37 (2.54%)
KSE100 44,564 Increased By ▲ 487.39 (1.11%)
KSE30 18,260 Increased By ▲ 233.07 (1.29%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
18,310
16124hr
Pakistan Cases
837,523
337724hr
Sindh
286,521
Punjab
308,529
Balochistan
22,664
Islamabad
76,492
KPK
120,590
Business Recorder Logo
May 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Removal of ambassador, staff in S Arabia: PM’s action to boost expats’ confidence: PBIF chief

Recorder Report 05 May 2021

KARACHI: Chairman of National Business Group of FPCCI and President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum, Mian Zahid Hussain Tuesday said the action of Prime Minister Imran Khan to remove Pakistani ambassador and staff to Saudi Arabia will boost the confidence of overseas Pakistanis.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken such strong notice of the negative behaviour of the ambassador and his staff, something that has never happened before and it will send a clear message to diplomats that any lapse in public service delivery will not be tolerated, he said.

Mian Zahid Hussain said that PM has rightly dubbed overseas Pakistanis as an asset and he has always taken personal interest in resolving their problems.

He said that expats are sending $27 billion per annum while our total exports are $23 billion but they are not treated well by the staff of Pakistani embassies in many countries, he said.

Exports require considerable investment while there is almost no investment in expatriates who are keeping Pakistan afloat in very difficult situation and their services should be acknowledged, he added.

He noted that migrant workers face insults, bribery and extortion whenever they need to visit the Pakistani embassies which will be stopped as the government has nominated retired Lieutenant-General Bilal Akbar as Ambassador to KSA.

He will bring a change as his achievements as DG Rangers are widely acknowledged by the people representing all walks of life including the business community.

The treatment meted out to Pakistani citizens by diplomats and staff is in such stark contrast to the accepted norms and staff there usually acts as kings with no regard to the dignity of people or importance of their assignment, he said.

He said that expats are not facilitated are their desperate pleas are not responded making people very unhappy while the incompetence and indifferent attitude peaked during the pandemic.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

FPCCI Imran Khan Mian Zahid Hussain Bilal Akbar

Removal of ambassador, staff in S Arabia: PM’s action to boost expats’ confidence: PBIF chief

AGP asks FBR to revise duty drawback rates

Oxygen gas, cylinders: Ministry seeks waiver of taxes, duties for another 6 months

Tarin interacts with provinces ahead of budget

Power bills for May, June 2021: Govt to recover FCA

G7 seeks common front on China in first talks since pandemic

Renewable energy: Banks extend financing of around Rs36bn

ECC to meet today: KE likely to be eyeball to eyeball with PD

Power consumers: 3-phase subsidy mechanism on the cards

Steps to contain Covid spread: SC to hear suo motu case today

NA-249: ECP orders vote recount

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.