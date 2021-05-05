Huawei Technologies team meets Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: A delegation of senior representatives from Huawei Technologies led by Space Lee, Vice President (Middle East Region) of Huawei Technologies called on Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Tuesday, said a press release.

Other members of the delegation included the Deputy CEO of Huawei Pakistan, Wuhan, and the Director Public Relations of Huawei Technologies, Ahmad Jahanzeb Malik. Federal Parliamentary Secretary Finance Zain Qureshi was also present on the occasion.

During the meeting, the delegation briefed the foreign minister on various investment projects being undertaken by Huawei Technologies in Pakistan.

They assured the foreign minister that Huawei would continue to bring its secure and reliable solutions, and latest technologies to Pakistan including the projects dedicated for equipping the vibrant youth of Pakistan.

While praising the work being undertaken by Huawei Technologies’, the Foreign Minister underlined the vast investment opportunities in Pakistan in diverse fields including in information technology. He stated that the Economic Diplomacy is the prime focus of the government’s priorities and it was only possible through the optimal use of Information Technology that better governance and transparency could be ensured.

After the conclusion of the meeting, Space Lee, the vice president of Huawei Technologies presented a newly-introduced “IdeaHub” screen to the foreign minister.—PR

