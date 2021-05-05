ANL 33.64 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (4.76%)
ASC 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.21%)
ASL 22.50 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.6%)
AVN 84.44 Increased By ▲ 5.74 (7.29%)
BOP 7.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.38 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.86%)
DGKC 109.68 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.62%)
EPCL 50.25 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.52%)
FCCL 22.78 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.42%)
FFBL 25.61 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (4.53%)
FFL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.66%)
HASCOL 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.03%)
HUBC 74.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.95%)
HUMNL 5.88 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (5%)
JSCL 18.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.25%)
KAPCO 38.01 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.29%)
KEL 3.59 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.84%)
LOTCHEM 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.44%)
MLCF 42.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.08%)
PAEL 31.00 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (3.3%)
PIBTL 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
POWER 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.99%)
PPL 81.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.61%)
PRL 22.54 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.32%)
PTC 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
SILK 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.24%)
SNGP 38.10 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.06%)
TRG 168.34 Increased By ▲ 12.36 (7.92%)
UNITY 34.46 Increased By ▲ 2.16 (6.69%)
WTL 1.49 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (8.76%)
BR100 4,759 Increased By ▲ 74.51 (1.59%)
BR30 24,406 Increased By ▲ 605.37 (2.54%)
KSE100 44,564 Increased By ▲ 487.39 (1.11%)
KSE30 18,260 Increased By ▲ 233.07 (1.29%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
18,310
16124hr
Pakistan Cases
837,523
337724hr
Sindh
286,521
Punjab
308,529
Balochistan
22,664
Islamabad
76,492
KPK
120,590
Business Recorder Logo
May 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Huawei Technologies team meets Qureshi

05 May 2021

ISLAMABAD: A delegation of senior representatives from Huawei Technologies led by Space Lee, Vice President (Middle East Region) of Huawei Technologies called on Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Tuesday, said a press release.

Other members of the delegation included the Deputy CEO of Huawei Pakistan, Wuhan, and the Director Public Relations of Huawei Technologies, Ahmad Jahanzeb Malik. Federal Parliamentary Secretary Finance Zain Qureshi was also present on the occasion.

During the meeting, the delegation briefed the foreign minister on various investment projects being undertaken by Huawei Technologies in Pakistan.

They assured the foreign minister that Huawei would continue to bring its secure and reliable solutions, and latest technologies to Pakistan including the projects dedicated for equipping the vibrant youth of Pakistan.

While praising the work being undertaken by Huawei Technologies’, the Foreign Minister underlined the vast investment opportunities in Pakistan in diverse fields including in information technology. He stated that the Economic Diplomacy is the prime focus of the government’s priorities and it was only possible through the optimal use of Information Technology that better governance and transparency could be ensured.

After the conclusion of the meeting, Space Lee, the vice president of Huawei Technologies presented a newly-introduced “IdeaHub” screen to the foreign minister.—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Huawei Technologies Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi Ministry of Foreign Affairs foreign minister Ahmad Jahanzeb Malik Space Lee

Huawei Technologies team meets Qureshi

AGP asks FBR to revise duty drawback rates

Oxygen gas, cylinders: Ministry seeks waiver of taxes, duties for another 6 months

Tarin interacts with provinces ahead of budget

Power bills for May, June 2021: Govt to recover FCA

G7 seeks common front on China in first talks since pandemic

Renewable energy: Banks extend financing of around Rs36bn

ECC to meet today: KE likely to be eyeball to eyeball with PD

Power consumers: 3-phase subsidy mechanism on the cards

Steps to contain Covid spread: SC to hear suo motu case today

NA-249: ECP orders vote recount

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.