ANL 33.64 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (4.76%)
ASC 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.21%)
ASL 22.50 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.6%)
AVN 84.44 Increased By ▲ 5.74 (7.29%)
BOP 7.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.38 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.86%)
DGKC 109.68 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.62%)
EPCL 50.25 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.52%)
FCCL 22.78 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.42%)
FFBL 25.61 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (4.53%)
FFL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.66%)
HASCOL 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.03%)
HUBC 74.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.95%)
HUMNL 5.88 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (5%)
JSCL 18.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.25%)
KAPCO 38.01 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.29%)
KEL 3.59 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.84%)
LOTCHEM 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.44%)
MLCF 42.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.08%)
PAEL 31.00 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (3.3%)
PIBTL 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
POWER 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.99%)
PPL 81.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.61%)
PRL 22.54 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.32%)
PTC 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
SILK 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.24%)
SNGP 38.10 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.06%)
TRG 168.34 Increased By ▲ 12.36 (7.92%)
UNITY 34.46 Increased By ▲ 2.16 (6.69%)
WTL 1.49 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (8.76%)
BR100 4,759 Increased By ▲ 74.51 (1.59%)
BR30 24,406 Increased By ▲ 605.37 (2.54%)
KSE100 44,564 Increased By ▲ 487.39 (1.11%)
KSE30 18,260 Increased By ▲ 233.07 (1.29%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
18,310
16124hr
Pakistan Cases
837,523
337724hr
Sindh
286,521
Punjab
308,529
Balochistan
22,664
Islamabad
76,492
KPK
120,590
Business Recorder Logo
May 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
BR Research

Petroleum consumption on the rise

BR Research 05 May 2021

Apart from the revival of economic activity in FY21 so far, two factors in April have been the driving force behind the growth in petroleum consumption and sales by the oil marketing companies. First is the low base of last year when the country was in lockdown with minimal movement and economic activity; March 2020 was the first month of noticeable increase in Covid-19 infection in Pakistan as well as the beginning of restrictions that led to significantly low demand for oil and petroleum products and April was no different. And the second is the agricultural activity as well as business activity ahead of Ramzan.

Usually, economic activity slows during Ramzan, which slows the petroleum consumption in general. However, it can bee seen that in April 2021, petroleum product sales by the oil marketing companies have increased by 18 percent month-on-month. Key contributors in April 2021 month-on-month growth were highspeed diesel that grew by almost 50 percent as April was the month of wheat harvesting.

On the year-on-year basis, oil sales by the OMCs took a gigantic leap of over 57 percent; compared to the sales in April 2020 of a little over 1 million metric tons for furnace oil, diesel and petrol, volumes sold in April 2021 were over 1.64 million metric tonnes. The growth in all three key petroleum products was staggering - led by furnace oil and followed by petrol and high-speed diesel.

In 10MFY21, petroleum product sales grew by 19 percent year-on-year, which was primarily led by furnace oil; FO sales by the OMCs saw a jump of over 2.5 times due to increased use in the power sector. On the other hand, petrol and diesel too witnessed double-digit growth. Factors like economic recovery driving retail fuel sales, increased LSM and trading activity and agriculture growth driving diesel sales as well as curb on illegal fuel from Iran driving HSD sales, and mounting automobile sales driving petrol volumes have been defining the trend seen in OMCs volumes. Plus, the gas shortage in the country has brought back furnace oil in the mix, which will be key in lifting growth in the summer months.

While the growth is likely to pick up in the medium term, the current third wave of covid infection and the ensuing restriction might bring some slowdown to volumes in the following couple of months.

COVID19 OMC oil products Petroleum consumption oil marketing companies petroleum product

Petroleum consumption on the rise

AGP asks FBR to revise duty drawback rates

Oxygen gas, cylinders: Ministry seeks waiver of taxes, duties for another 6 months

Tarin interacts with provinces ahead of budget

Power bills for May, June 2021: Govt to recover FCA

G7 seeks common front on China in first talks since pandemic

Renewable energy: Banks extend financing of around Rs36bn

ECC to meet today: KE likely to be eyeball to eyeball with PD

Power consumers: 3-phase subsidy mechanism on the cards

Steps to contain Covid spread: SC to hear suo motu case today

NA-249: ECP orders vote recount

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters