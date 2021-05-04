Markets
Wall St opens lower as rotation out of megacaps weighs
04 May 2021
Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Tuesday as investors continued to move out of megacap growth stocks and into companies that are expected to benefit from the reopening of economies.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 33.03 points, or 0.10%, at the open to 34,080.20.
