Pakistan

Cabinet approves ordinances on electronic voting machines, voting rights for overseas Pakistanis

  • Minister says cabinet granted succession certificate facility to overseas Pakistanis
  • Govt has signed a key MoU with Saudis on climate change that will help employment of Pakistani labor in the kingdom: Fawad
Fahad Zulfikar 04 May 2021

(Karachi) Federal Minister for Information and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has said that the federal cabinet has approved ordinances regarding the use of electronic voting machines (EVMs) and voting rights for overseas Pakistanis.

Addressing a media briefing after the cabinet meeting headed by Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday, Fawad said that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has been authorized to use electronic voting machines through an ordinance.

He added that the ordinance has given the ECP authority regarding voting rights for overseas Pakistanis. He stated that work is being done on biometric and e-voting while the government has appointed a consultant to finalize recommendations in this regard.

He said that after the ordinance, it is up to the ECP to include overseas Pakistanis in the voting process.

The meeting has also granted succession certificate facility to overseas Pakistanis besides also giving nod to issuing a commemorative coin on 100 years of establishment of NED University.

Fawad Chaudhry further said that a supreme coordination council is being established between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan to enhance cooperation between the two countries. “We have signed a key MoU with Saudis on climate change that will help employment of Pakistani labor in the kingdom,” he said.

