Pakistan

ECP accepts PML-N's plea, orders vote recount in Karachi's NA-249

  • The votes will be recounted at 9 am on May 6
  • PML-N counsel says a large number of Form 45 were not duly signed by the presiding officers, while agents of PML-N were also not given Form 46
  • PPP lawyer Latif Khosa opposed the re-polling in the constituency saying it is not enough just to say that irregularities were made
Fahad Zulfikar Updated 04 May 2021

**(Karachi) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has ordered recounting of votes in NA-249 constituency by-poll, local media reported on Tuesday.

The votes will be recounted at 9 am on May 6.

The ECP had reserved a verdict on Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Miftah Ismail’s plea, in which he sought a recount in the NA-249 Karachi by-poll.

As per details, a four-member committee of the ECP headed by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja heard the plea.

Presenting arguments, PML-N’s counsel Salman Akram Raja stated that a large number of Form 45 were not duly signed by the presiding officers, while agents of PML-N were also not given Form 46.

He demanded the ECP to initiate an inquiry into the irregularities that surfaced in the Karachi by-poll. He said that the PML-N will file a separate plea seeking re-polling in NA-249.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan People’s Party’s counsel Latif Khosa opposed the re-polling in the constituency and said it is not enough just to say that irregularities were made. “You should highlight where irregularities were reported.”

PML-N raised objection over Form 45 around 2:30 am after losing the by-election, Khosa said and added neither PML-N challenged RO’s orders.

The ECP after hearing arguments from both the side has reserved its verdict, which will be announced today.

