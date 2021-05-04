COVID-19: Pakistan’s national average SOP compliance doubles from 34% on 25th April to 68% on 3rd May after military’s deployment, other measures

Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar has said that since the military deployment across the country, there has been a significant improvement in the coronavirus Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) compliance.

In a tweet on Tuesday, the head of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said that since the stronger enforcement measures, the average compliance has doubled from 34% on April 25th to 68% on May 3.

"Need to sustain and build on this compliance level especially till Eid," Uma tweeted.

Last month, Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced that the Pakistan Army will assist the police and law enforcement agencies in enforcing coronavirus SOPs across the country.

In another tweet, Umar said that for the first time Pakistan vaccinated 164,168 people during the last 24 hours. So far, 2,766,108 people have been inoculated.