ANL 33.64 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (4.76%)
ASC 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.21%)
ASL 22.50 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.6%)
AVN 84.44 Increased By ▲ 5.74 (7.29%)
BOP 7.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.38 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.86%)
DGKC 109.68 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.62%)
EPCL 50.25 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.52%)
FCCL 22.78 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.42%)
FFBL 25.61 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (4.53%)
FFL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.66%)
HASCOL 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.03%)
HUBC 74.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.95%)
HUMNL 5.88 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (5%)
JSCL 18.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.25%)
KAPCO 38.01 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.29%)
KEL 3.59 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.84%)
LOTCHEM 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.44%)
MLCF 42.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.08%)
PAEL 31.00 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (3.3%)
PIBTL 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
POWER 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.99%)
PPL 81.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.61%)
PRL 22.54 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.32%)
PTC 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
SILK 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.24%)
SNGP 38.10 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.06%)
TRG 168.34 Increased By ▲ 12.36 (7.92%)
UNITY 34.46 Increased By ▲ 2.16 (6.69%)
WTL 1.49 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (8.76%)
BR100 4,759 Increased By ▲ 74.51 (1.59%)
BR30 24,406 Increased By ▲ 605.37 (2.54%)
KSE100 44,620 Increased By ▲ 544.21 (1.23%)
KSE30 18,276 Increased By ▲ 248.59 (1.38%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
18,310
16124hr
Pakistan Cases
837,523
337724hr
Sindh
286,521
Punjab
308,529
Balochistan
22,664
Islamabad
76,492
KPK
120,590
Business Recorder Logo
May 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Muslim nations should work collectively to counter rising wave of Islamophobia, PM Khan tells OIC

  • The West maligns the entire Muslim world when a terrorism incident occurs which is absolutely wrong: PM
  • Imran underlined the need for instituting legal safeguards aimed at protecting the sensitivities of all religious groups
Fahad Zulfikar 04 May 2021

(Karachi) Prime Minister Imran Khan has urged the Orga­nisation of Islamic Coopera­tion (OIC) to deal with the rising wave of Islamophobia by educating people around the world about Muslim religious sensitivities.

Addressing ambassadors of countries belonging to the OIC to discuss ways to combat Islamophobia and promote interfaith harmony in Islamabad on Tuesday, Imran said that there is a need to counter the increasing wave of radicalism through coordinated efforts.

He said marginalization is leading to radicalization and this vicious cycle continued to create increasing space for extremists on all sides.

He maintained that the West maligns the entire Muslim world when a terrorism incident occurs which is absolutely wrong. “An act of any individual should not be called an act of the entire Ummah,” he added.

Imran pointed out that Islam and the whole Muslim world strongly condemns terrorism by anyone and in any form and manifestation. He stated that blaming the whole Muslim Ummah for an act of an individual is not right and linking Islam with terrorism is absolutely unjustified.

Briefing the envoys, the prime minister said that Pakistan made efforts at international forum to create awareness about Islamophobia and the need to counter it through collective efforts.

He said that Pakistan has always promoted mutual understanding and interfaith harmony. “Falsely equating Islam with radicalism and terrorism was leading to marginalization and stigmatization of Muslims,” he mentioned.

The PM said that condemnation of Islamic preceptions and religious personalities has hurt sentiments of 1.5 billion Muslims. He said the statements at the leadership level and incidents of desecration of the Holy Quran were a reflection of increasing Islamophobia, spreading in European countries where sizeable Muslim populations resided.

He urged the OIC to work together for making the international community understand the deep-rooted love and reverence of all Muslims for the Holy Prophet and the Quran.

The premier also underlined the need for instituting legal safeguards aimed at protecting the sensitivities of all religious groups and underscored the imperative of OIC’s collective efforts to project the true image of Islam and its message of peace and tolerance.

He reaffirmed that Pakistan remained committed to dialogue and cooperation with all members of the international community for promoting universal values of tolerance, mutual respect, and peaceful co-existence among all nations and peoples.

Prime Minister Imran Khan terrorism international forums extremism Muslim Ummah islam Orga­nisation of Islamic Coopera­tion rising wave of Islamophobia promoting interfaith harmony hurting sentiments peace and tolerance

Muslim nations should work collectively to counter rising wave of Islamophobia, PM Khan tells OIC

Revered Italian priest dies of COVID-19 in Lahore, having served Pakistan for 6 decades

India Covid cases soar past 20 million: official data

G7 pushes solidarity to tackle global threats

Economic downturn fueling Argentine crypto craze

Armed person shot trying to enter CIA headquarters

Global partnership need of the hour to defeat COVID pandemic, says Akram

Pentagon downplays newest Afghanistan clashes

Biden to allow up to 62,500 refugees into US after criticism

Higher growth now govt’s main objective: Tarin

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters