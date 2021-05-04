Blinq signs agreement for NIFT ePay to enable digital payments

KARACHI: Blinq, a new digital online platform aggregating merchants for enabling e-commerce by PakPay (Pvt.) Limited, has entered into an agreement with National Institutional Facilitation Technologies (NIFT), one of the largest payment processors in Pakistan for enabling digital commerce payments (Mobile / Electronic Commerce Payments) through NIFT’s DFS platform under the brand name “NIFT ePay” for customers to be able to make digital payments through “Blinq”.

Both the organizations want to focus to promote digital transactions and enable different use cases in the market.

NIFT ePay has established an interoperable and secure digital commerce payments gateway which works with any bank account or wallet in Pakistan along with the capability to process card transactions. This provides an opportunity to the businesses being digitized by to collect e-commerce payments directly through their bank accounts or wallets in addition to the existing card-based transactions.

The agreement was signed by Haider Wahab, CEO – NIFT and Habib Paracha, Co-Founder Blinq at the head office of National Institutional Facilitation Technologies in Karachi. Also present on the occasion were Asif Hasan Co-Founder & CEO Blinq along with other senior management of both the companies.

Speaking on the occasion, Habib Paracha – Co-Founder Blinq said “We are delighted to embark on this transformational journey with NIFT ePay, this alliance will further enhance our payment mix and will facilitate our merchants with additional payment options and a greater reach. It also aligns with our core strategy of digitalizing payments across Pakistan.”

Also Speaking on the occasion Asif Hasan Co-Founder & CEO Blinq said “We believe that digital is the present and future of payments. Our Strategic Alliance with NIFT ePay will allow Blinq to offer multitude of payment channels to our customers.”

Haider Wahab CEO NIFT said, “Blinq is enabling promising use cases, opening up digital payments and services with NIFT’s ePayment Gateway. We continue with our promise to enable these use cases and support startups due to their agility and focus to enable the market. NIFT remains focused to support unique and innovative ideas which boosts the digital commerce in Pakistan. As I have repeatedly said that we believe the young entrepreneurs working hard need institutional support from the incumbents to implement and sustain innovative platforms.”—PR

