Major reshuffle in bureaucracy

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Monday made a big shuffle in the bureaucracy by transferring and positing top babus.

Some of the joint and deputy secretaries, police high officials, and several section officers are included in the fresh list of transfers and positings.

According to the list, the federal government had deputed Joint Secretary Hafiz Ullah Abbasi in the National Heritage & Culture Division while Shagufta Iqbal who was serving Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) had been directed to report in Establishment Division.

Leave of 10 months from SSP Fawad Ud Din has been accepted while Deputy Secretary Abdul Jalil is appointed in the Interior Division. Grade 19 officer Waheed Ullah is appointed as Community Welfare Attaché at Doha, Qatar.

Deputy Secretary Amjad Mehmood is directed to report in Establishment Division while the government had taken back the services of Grade 18 officer Benash Noor from Punjab to Establishment Division.

Grade 18 section officers Qaiser Farooq and Umair Shah are deputed in Interior Devision while Umair Javed of the same grade is transferred from Finance Division to Meteorological Department vice versa Qalandar Khan is transferred from Meteorological Department to Finance Division. While grade 18 section officers Mehmood Ahmad is deputed in the Economic Affairs Division.