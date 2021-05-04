KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 279,547 tonnes of cargo comprising 218,552 tonnes of import cargos and 60,995 tonnes of export cargos during last 48 Hrs ending at 0700 Hours.

The total import cargos of 218,552 comprised of 134,880 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 7,621 tonnes of Bulk Cargos, 3,558 tonnes of Ammonium Sulphate, 11,961 tonnes of Rock Phosphate, 9,358 tonnes of Soya Beans Seeds and 51,174 tonnes of Oil/Liquid Cargos

The total export cargos of 60,995 tonnes comprised of 60,995 tonnes of containerized cargos.

A total of 6874 containers were handled out of which 3478 were of imports and 3396 were of exports. 3478 import containers comprised of 1088 of 20s and 1046 0f 40s. Imports empty containers were 286 of 20s and 06 of 40s. Export containers 3396 comprised of 681 of 20s and 532 of 40s. Export empty containers were of 915 of 20s and 368 of 40s.

There were 11 vessels viz. Hyundai Colombo, MSC Levina, Mid Falcon, Sea Fortune, As Roberta, Flen Canyon, Onyx 1 Szczencin trader, Baltic Bridge, Elka Delphi and MT Quetta have currently berthed at Karachi Port on Monday.

There are 13 Ships viz. Eastern Chemi, Tomini Integrity, Greenwich Bridege, YM Eternity, Nordspriing, KMTC Colombo, As Roberta, MSC Levina, Hyundai Colombo, Mahvir, Alpine Persefone, Mid Falcon and Jia Xiang DA have sailed out from Karachi Port on Monday.

There were 03 ships namely Baltic Bridge, ony-1 and Szczecin Trader were expected to arrive on Monday.

PORT QASIM

A cargo volume of 206,112 tonnes, comprising 191,862 tonnes imports cargo and 14,250 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 4,442 Containers (3,692 TEUs imports and 750 TEUs export), was handled at the Port during last 24 hours.

There are thirteen ships are currently at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim and waiting for berths, out of them three ships, Gail, Medi Segesta and Amazon Fortitude & two more ships, Diyala and MSC Qingdao scheduled to load/offload Rice, Coal, Gas oil and Containers are expected take berths at MW-2, PQEPT, FOTCO and QICT on Monday (today), 3rd May, while a container vessel ‘Seago Bremerhaven’ is due to arrive at Port Qasim on same day, and two more Container vessels, Le Havre and Maersk Atlanta are due to arrive on Tuesday, 4th May-2021.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021