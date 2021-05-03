Rs328,100 fine imposed on violation of COVID-19 SOPs

RAWALPINDI: District Administration Rawalpindi Monday registered FIRs against 3 persons over violation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the Punjab government to contain the spread of coronavirus.

According to a district administration spokesman, Assistant Commissioners (ACs), Price control Magistrates along with police conducted 1346 raids in various areas of the district during the last 24 hours and impose a fine of Rs. 328,100 to various shopkeepers for violating SOPs.

Meanwhile, chairing a meeting of the price control committee, Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Anwar Ul Haq directed the concerned to ensure the record of the sale of sugar at all fair price shops, so that demand and supply could be estimated.

He directed the officials to ensure the sale of sugar at Rs. 65 in Ramazan bazaars and Rs 85 in the open market.

Anwar maintained that an effective mechanism was in place to monitor the prices of essential commodities to provide relief to the consumers during the Holy month of Ramazan, adding no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.