May 02, 2021
Pakistan

PML-N, PPP can never be serious over national interests: Haleem Adil Shaikh

  • Haleem said that all parties did not come in huddle and escape whenever discussion started on electoral reforms.
APP 02 May 2021

KARACHI: Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Shaikh on Sunday said that Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) could never be serious to the advantage of national interests.

He said that PPP and PML-N had always fake power and dominancy.

He said, ‘If horse-trading and rigging are stopped then there will be no one to call the names of these parties.’

Haleem said that all parties did not come in huddle and escape whenever discussion started on electoral reforms.

He further said that people’s votes would be ensured after making amendments.

