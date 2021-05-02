ANL 34.74 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.55%)
ASC 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.35%)
ASL 21.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.74%)
AVN 82.35 Decreased By ▼ -5.80 (-6.58%)
BOP 7.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.05%)
BYCO 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.25%)
DGKC 111.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.87 (-2.51%)
EPCL 49.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-3.34%)
FCCL 23.03 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.9%)
FFBL 25.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.56%)
FFL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.26%)
HASCOL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-5.35%)
HUBC 75.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.31%)
HUMNL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.28%)
JSCL 18.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.23%)
KAPCO 37.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.45%)
KEL 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.1%)
LOTCHEM 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.56%)
MLCF 41.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.68%)
PAEL 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-4.27%)
PIBTL 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.75%)
POWER 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.81%)
PPL 81.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.4%)
PRL 22.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-3.84%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
SILK 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.52%)
SNGP 38.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.18%)
TRG 167.00 Decreased By ▼ -11.90 (-6.65%)
UNITY 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-3.88%)
WTL 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.79%)
BR100 4,736 Decreased By ▼ -81.83 (-1.7%)
BR30 24,279 Decreased By ▼ -656.9 (-2.63%)
KSE100 44,262 Decreased By ▼ -600.76 (-1.34%)
KSE30 18,101 Decreased By ▼ -250.66 (-1.37%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
18,070
11324hr
Pakistan Cases
829,933
441424hr
Sindh
284,738
Punjab
304,889
Balochistan
22,528
Islamabad
75,892
KPK
119,277
Business Recorder Logo
May 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Shahbaz rejects govt's proposal to use electronic voting system in next elections

  • The PML-N president says the electronic voting system has been declared a failure by the entire world
  • Introducing electoral reforms is possible but the opposition should be taken on board and the government must demonstrate a willingness to adopt the recommendations provided by the opposition parties: Shahbaz
Fahad Zulfikar 02 May 2021

(Karachi) PML-N president Shahbaz Sharif has rejected the government's proposal to use electronic voting machines in the next general elections, local media reported on Sunday.

Talking to media persons, Shahbaz said that the electronic voting system has been declared a failure by the entire world. He added that electoral reforms are undertaken with the consultations of all key stakeholders, the public's opinion, and by developing a consensus.

He said the PML-N had undertaken electoral reforms in 2018 via consultations with all political parties in the country, including the PTI. "No one had any reservations with the electoral reforms undertaken during our era," he said.

He pointed out that introducing electoral reforms is possible but the opposition should be taken on board and the government must demonstrate a willingness to adopt the recommendations provided by the opposition parties.

He said a country's integrity increased by the implementation of justice, transparency, and rule of law rather than electronic voting machines. He stated that the government should be concerned about the poor economic situation, rising inflation, and unemployment instead of electronic voting.

opposition recommendations general elections Shahbaz Sharif electoral reforms Electronic Voting machines proposal rejected developing a consensus

Shahbaz rejects govt's proposal to use electronic voting system in next elections

Iran FM asks Soleimani family for 'forgiveness' after leak

Lifesaving oxygen aid arrives in India as death toll hits new record

Everyone should get COVID vaccination without hesitation, says SAPM

COVID hotspots: Micro smart lockdown imposed in more areas of Karachi

COVID-19: Pakistan reports 113 deaths, 4,414 new cases in 24 hours

Labour Day message: Govt committed to improving conditions: PM

July-April collection stands at Rs3.78trn

Electoral reforms: PM again invites opposition

Premature termination of 11 oil-fired power plants: Power Division forms body to make recommendations

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters