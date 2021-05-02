ANL 34.74 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.55%)
ASC 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.35%)
ASL 21.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.74%)
AVN 82.35 Decreased By ▼ -5.80 (-6.58%)
BOP 7.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.05%)
BYCO 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.25%)
DGKC 111.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.87 (-2.51%)
EPCL 49.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-3.34%)
FCCL 23.03 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.9%)
FFBL 25.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.56%)
FFL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.26%)
HASCOL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-5.35%)
HUBC 75.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.31%)
HUMNL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.28%)
JSCL 18.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.23%)
KAPCO 37.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.45%)
KEL 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.1%)
LOTCHEM 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.56%)
MLCF 41.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.68%)
PAEL 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-4.27%)
PIBTL 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.75%)
POWER 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.81%)
PPL 81.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.4%)
PRL 22.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-3.84%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
SILK 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.52%)
SNGP 38.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.18%)
TRG 167.00 Decreased By ▼ -11.90 (-6.65%)
UNITY 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-3.88%)
WTL 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.79%)
BR100 4,736 Decreased By ▼ -81.83 (-1.7%)
BR30 24,279 Decreased By ▼ -656.9 (-2.63%)
KSE100 44,262 Decreased By ▼ -600.76 (-1.34%)
KSE30 18,101 Decreased By ▼ -250.66 (-1.37%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
18,070
11324hr
Pakistan Cases
829,933
441424hr
Sindh
284,738
Punjab
304,889
Balochistan
22,528
Islamabad
75,892
KPK
119,277
Business Recorder Logo
May 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

COVID hotspots: Micro smart lockdown imposed in more areas of Karachi

  • The authorities have identified 64 active coronavirus cases in Gulberg, Liaquatabad, North Karachi, and North Nazimabad towns
  • The restrictions will remain in place for two weeks while the movement of people in affected areas has been restricted
Fahad Zulfikar Updated 02 May 2021

(Karachi) The Sindh government has imposed a micro smart lockdown in several areas of the city due to a drastic rise in coronavirus cases, local media reported on Sunday.

As per details, the micro smart lockdown has been imposed in Gulberg, Liaquatabad, North Karachi, and North Nazimabad towns. The authorities have identified 64 active coronavirus cases in these areas.

A notification issued in this regard stated that the restrictions will remain in place for two weeks while the movement of people in affected areas has been restricted.

Besides, only grocery shops and pharmacies will remain open on specific timings mentioned by the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC). Similarly, all public transport including private ride-hailing services will be restricted to enter these areas as well, the notification said.

Separately, home delivery or take away service will also not be allowed while all industrial units located in these areas will remain shut.

There has been a complete ban on holding family gatherings and events in the lockdown areas.

Earlier, Sindh Health Minister Dr. Azra Pechuho said that the new UK COVID-19 variant responsible for the surge in infections across other provinces is now spreading at a rapid pace in Sindh.

Pechuho said that the provincial health ministry carried out a genomic analysis of 22 virus samples from patients out of which 18 are found to be of the UK variant. "There are also two cases detected of the variant B1135," she said.

“The variant that we detected in March is now seen spreading in Sindh.” She said that there’s a risk that the new variant might result in a rapid increase in cases in Karachi and Hyderabad. She mentioned the new virus variant spreads much faster than other variants.

Coronavirus Karachi restrictions imposed Liaquatabad active covid 19 cases Micro smart lockdown Gulberg North Karachi curbing spread of virus North Nazimabad

COVID hotspots: Micro smart lockdown imposed in more areas of Karachi

Everyone should get COVID vaccination without hesitation, says SAPM

COVID-19: Pakistan reports 113 deaths, 4,414 new cases in 24 hours

Labour Day message: Govt committed to improving conditions: PM

July-April collection stands at Rs3.78trn

Electoral reforms: PM again invites opposition

Premature termination of 11 oil-fired power plants: Power Division forms body to make recommendations

All available vaccines are safe: SAPM

NIH detects two new Covid-19 variants

PPP terms EVM ‘a non-starter’

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters