Pakistan

COVID-19: Pakistan reports 113 deaths, 4,414 new cases in 24 hours

  • Since the coronavirus outbreak, the death toll in Pakistan has reached 18,070
  • The total number of infections in the country now currently stands at 829,933
Fahad Zulfikar Updated 02 May 2021

(Karachi) At least 113 people died while 4,414 new infections have been reported during the past 24 hours across the country, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) stated on Sunday.

Since the coronavirus outbreak, the death toll in Pakistan has reached 18,070.

As per details, 4,414 fresh coronavirus cases were reported in the last 24 hours while 5,448 patients are in critical condition. The total number of infections in the country now currently stands at 829,933.

Meanwhile, 45,275 tests were conducted across the country during this period. 722, 202 people have recovered from the deadly disease while 11882141 samples have been tested thus far.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan warned that a complete lockdown will be imposed in the country if the coronavirus situation does not improve.

He has said that despite the drastic rise in coronavirus cases, the government is not implementing a complete lockdown across the country as it will affect the working class and business community. He urged people to follow coronavirus SOPs to avoid imposing full restrictions.

Meanwhile, the National Command and Operation Centre announced the ‘Stay Home Stay Safe Strategy’ for mobility control from May 8 to16, including the Eidul Fitr holidays amid rising COVID infections.

The NCOC also approved the import of 6,000 metric tons of oxygen and 5,000 cylinders.

The decision-making body on the COVID situation also decided to restrict international flights to Pakistan from May 5 to May 20 as a review of the decision would be made in a meeting on May 18.

The NCOC also called for reducing international flight operations in the country by 80 percent.

