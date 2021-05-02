ANL 34.74 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.55%)
Labour Day message: Govt committed to improving conditions: PM

INP 02 May 2021

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday reiterated his government’s commitment to improving the working and living conditions of workers in a message on the Labour Day. Sharing the message on Labour Day from the official Twitter handle, the prime minister said: “1st May reminds us of the sacrifices, bravery and commitment of the workers who laid down their lives for upholding their fundamental rights and for a fair working environment.

The day symbolizes the dignity of labour and at the same time, it also provides us an opportunity to acknowledge invaluable contributions of our labour, both inland and abroad, towards nation-building.

“Our religion lays special emphasis upon the principles of social justice and respect for rights of workers. There are numerous ahadiths highlighting rights of the workers, provision of adequate wages and ensuring fair treatment to the working class.”

PM Imran Khan said that the present government was committed to improving the working and living conditions of workers through a better work environment, provision of housing and education facilities and extending health coverage to them and their families.

“The Government also aims to develop automated, integrated systems for workers’ welfare institutions to ensure transparency and to curtail delays in providing relief to the workers,” he said.

The prime minister said that keeping in view the requirements of the labour market, the present government has also embarked upon programmes of vocational training and skills development to enable workers to get their due share in job markets within and outside the country.

He said the government was fully aware of the challenges COVID-19 situation has been posing for the lives of the workers particularly the daily wagers.

“Our policy of striking a balance between the lives and the livelihoods is aimed at enabling the workforce to have sufficient earning for their families during the pandemic. “Our “Mazdoor ka Ehsaas” programme was specially designed to cater to the needs of low-income laborers,” he said.

PM Imran Khan said that they “own” their labour and are fully cognizant of their responsibilities towards them. “We are committed to ensuring that benefits of economic progress translate into prosperity of all sections of the population, including workers,” he concluded.

