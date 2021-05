‘Maryam trying her best to turn PML-N into a Lahore based party’

LAHORE: PTI Member Punjab Assembly (MPA) Neelam Hayat said Mariyam Nawaz is trying her best to turn the PML-N a Lahore based party.

She was commenting on the NA-249 elections results. Neelam in her statement issued here on Saturday said PML-N and PPP are struggling for the power not for the welfare of the people of Pakistan. She said the leadership of both the parties were now blaming each other only for the sack of a NA seat.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021