‘1m growers to get subsidy of Rs5bn per annum’

LAHORE: Over one million growers registered with the provincial government will get subsidy of around Rs5 billion per annum in a transparent manner through ‘Kissan Cards’ being issued by the Punjab government.

The growers will get their share of subsidy directly through ATMs by using the ‘Kissan Card’ to buy fertilizers, seed and pesticides in time thus leading to increase in their income and yield.

Punjab Minister for Agriculture and Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan disclosed this while addressing a joint press conference here on Friday. They said this method of Kissan Card is a very easy way of direct transfer of subsidy to the accounts of registered growers in a transparent manner which they can utilize as per their ease.

They disclosed that over 30,000 such points have also been set up in the province where growers can buy inputs from the dealers directly by using this card. Dealers can provide subsidy amount to farmers through digital transactions too.

The minister for agriculture said that implementation on different projects under the Rs300 billion worth PM’s agriculture emergency programme is also underway in the province which included reformation of water courses, provision of 1200 laser land levellers and provision of certified quality seed of wheat to wheat growers.

