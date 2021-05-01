ANL 34.74 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.55%)
ASC 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.35%)
ASL 21.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.74%)
AVN 82.35 Decreased By ▼ -5.80 (-6.58%)
BOP 7.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.05%)
BYCO 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.25%)
DGKC 111.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.87 (-2.51%)
EPCL 49.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-3.34%)
FCCL 23.03 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.9%)
FFBL 25.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.56%)
FFL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.26%)
HASCOL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-5.35%)
HUBC 75.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.31%)
HUMNL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.28%)
JSCL 18.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.23%)
KAPCO 37.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.45%)
KEL 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.1%)
LOTCHEM 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.56%)
MLCF 41.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.68%)
PAEL 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-4.27%)
PIBTL 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.75%)
POWER 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.81%)
PPL 81.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.4%)
PRL 22.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-3.84%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
SILK 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.52%)
SNGP 38.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.18%)
TRG 167.00 Decreased By ▼ -11.90 (-6.65%)
UNITY 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-3.88%)
WTL 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.79%)
BR100 4,736 Decreased By ▼ -81.83 (-1.7%)
BR30 24,279 Decreased By ▼ -656.9 (-2.63%)
KSE100 44,262 Decreased By ▼ -600.76 (-1.34%)
KSE30 18,101 Decreased By ▼ -250.66 (-1.37%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
17,811
13124hr
Pakistan Cases
820,823
511224hr
Sindh
282,445
Punjab
301,114
Balochistan
22,278
Islamabad
75,067
KPK
117,557
Business Recorder Logo
May 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palladium surpasses $3,000 for first time in Europe

• Gold, silver on course for best month since Dec 2020 AMSTERDAM/LONDON: Palladium on Friday raced past the...
Reuters 01 May 2021

• Gold, silver on course for best month since Dec 2020

AMSTERDAM/LONDON: Palladium on Friday raced past the $3,000-an-ounce mark for the first time, driven by concerns about a shortage of the metal embedded in exhaust pipes of automobiles to reduce emissions.

Palladium was up 1% at $2,980.89 per ounce by 10:43 a.m. EDT (1443 GMT) after reaching $3,007.73.

Prices have shot up more than 20% since March 16 when Russia’s Nornickel, the top producer, announced that flooding at two of its mines would reduce output.

“You have auto industry buying more palladium, the electronics industry buying more palladium and hence a tight market,” said Jeffrey Christian, managing partner of CPM Group.

“It’s primarily a speculative surge in demand, and that can go on for a long period of time and keep prices elevated,” he added.

Demand from the auto industry could climb further as a semiconductor chip shortage that has curtailed production eases later this year. Commerzbank analyst Carsten Fritsch said prices were unlikely to remain above $3,000 and would begin to fall as automakers switch from palladium to cheaper platinum.

“At this (price) level, more and more car manufacturers will think about substitution,” he said.

Tightening environmental rules have forced automakers to use more and more palladium in gasoline engines in recent years, but substitution and a shift to electric vehicles may eventually erode demand.

Meanwhile, spot gold eased 0.1% to $1,770.11 an ounce as the dollar gained, making bullion more expensive for buyers with other currencies.

US gold futures were up 0.1% at $1,769.80.

“Right now there is an increase in investor and consumer confidence in the state of the world and in the state of the US economy, and therefore the state of the dollar,” CPM Group’s Christian said.

Gold is up 3.7% this month, its best showing since December.

Silver was flat at $26.08 an ounce and up about 7% in April - its biggest monthly gain since December.

Platinum gained 0.9% to $1,208.80.

palladium palladium rose Palladium prices Palladium Market

Palladium surpasses $3,000 for first time in Europe

Sindh detects Brazilian, South African variants

Resolution adopted by EU Parliament: Pakistan expresses disappointment

Ministries, divisions: No expenditure sans available budget, PAOs warned

Assessable customs value of MG vehicles raised by 14.5pc

Govt to lift ban on TLP?

SPI up 0.05pc WoW

Tarin for swift privatisation of SOEs

PM unveils Rs370bn uplift package for G-B

EU hits Apple with music streaming charge

Israel buries dead after Jewish pilgrim stampede kills 45

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.