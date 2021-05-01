Markets
LME official prices
01 May 2021
LONDON: The following were Thursday official prices.
==================================================================================================
Aluminium Aluminium Copper Lead Nickel Tin Zinc Nasaac
Alloy
==================================================================================================
Cash Buyer 1979.50 2432.00 9990.00 2097.50 17433.00 31750.00 2928.00 2265.00
Cash Seller
& Settlement 1979.50 2432.00 9990.00 2097.50 17433.00 31750.00 2928.00 2265.00
3-months Buyer 1975.00 2429.50 9983.00 2116.50 17457.00 28745.00 2945.00 2260.00
3-months Seller 1975.00 2429.50 9983.00 2116.50 17457.00 28745.00 2945.00 2260.00
15-months Buyer - - - - - 26305.00 - -
15-months Seller - - - - - 26305.00 - -
27-months Buyer - - - - - - - -
27-months Seller - - - - - - - -
==================================================================================================
Source: London Metals Exchange.
