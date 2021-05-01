KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Friday (April 30, 2021).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
347,325,378 223,339,295 16,755,248,748 9,655,205,027
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 1,643,801,579 (2,251,857,269) (608,055,690)
Local Individuals 17,604,767,434 (18,034,450,835) (429,683,402)
Local Corporates 8,625,447,755 (7,587,708,664) 1,037,739,091
===============================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
