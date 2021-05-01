KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Friday (April 30, 2021).

=============================================================================== NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL) =============================================================================== DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION =============================================================================== Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement Volume Value Value =============================================================================== 347,325,378 223,339,295 16,755,248,748 9,655,205,027 =============================================================================== PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS =============================================================================== Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy Buy (Sell) /(Sell) Rs Rs Rs =============================================================================== Foreign Investor (Individual & Corporate) 1,643,801,579 (2,251,857,269) (608,055,690) Local Individuals 17,604,767,434 (18,034,450,835) (429,683,402) Local Corporates 8,625,447,755 (7,587,708,664) 1,037,739,091 ===============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021