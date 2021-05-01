WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
April 30, 2021
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
Currency 29-Apr-21 28-Apr-21 27-Apr-21 26-Apr-21
Chinese yuan 0.107541 0.107469 0.107384 0.107266
Euro 0.843614 0.841345 0.841637 0.840946
Japanese yen 0.0063997 0.00643194 0.00645031
U.K. pound 0.96975 0.966571 0.968565 0.967314
U.S. dollar 0.695535 0.697055 0.696258 0.695859
Algerian dinar 0.00521371 0.0052209 0.00521431
Australian dollar 0.542239 0.539869 0.543012
Botswana pula 0.0644761 0.0642685 0.0644039 0.0644365
Brazilian real 0.129629 0.129087 0.127946 0.12754
Brunei dollar 0.525366 0.524804 0.525097
Canadian dollar 0.564097 0.561363 0.560634
Chilean peso 0.000993409 0.000992928 0.000984737 0.000976589
Colombian peso 0.000187996 0.000187508 0.000190254 0.000191166
Czech koruna 0.0326834 0.0324076 0.0324975 0.0325883
Danish krone 0.113449 0.113145 0.113183 0.113089
Indian rupee 0.00939185 0.00936849 0.0093333 0.00930701
Israeli New Shekel 0.214274 0.214828 0.214771
Korean won 0.0006252 0.000627525 0.000625007 0.000621913
Kuwaiti dinar 2.31075 2.31426 2.31238 2.31182
Malaysian ringgit 0.16991 0.169881 0.169577
Mauritian rupee 0.0171597 0.0171625
Mexican peso 0.0346075 0.034903 0.0348504 0.0350803
New Zealand dollar 0.506419 0.50167 0.502907
Norwegian krone 0.0850891 0.0843076 0.0841023 0.083795
Omani rial 1.80893 1.81289 1.81081
Peruvian sol 0.183436 0.181601 0.182019
Philippine peso 0.0143587 0.0143996 0.0144013 0.0143823
Polish zloty 0.184072 0.18373 0.184069 0.184789
Qatari riyal 0.191081 0.191499 0.19128 0.19117
Russian ruble 0.00935081 0.00930163 0.00928867 0.00930691
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.185476 0.185881 0.185669
Singapore dollar 0.524932 0.525366 0.524804 0.525097
South African rand 0.0489272 0.0486205 0.0487522
Swedish krona 0.0833465 0.0830411 0.0830124 0.0831184
Swiss franc 0.764786 0.762017 0.762229 0.760917
Thai baht 0.0222593 0.0221964 0.0221576 0.0221336
Trinidadian dollar 0.102867 0.103119 0.102708 0.102705
U.A.E. dirham 0.18939 0.189804 0.189587 0.189478
Uruguayan peso 0.0158668 0.0158551 0.0158061 0.0157949
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
