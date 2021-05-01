WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== April 30, 2021 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 29-Apr-21 28-Apr-21 27-Apr-21 26-Apr-21 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.107541 0.107469 0.107384 0.107266 Euro 0.843614 0.841345 0.841637 0.840946 Japanese yen 0.0063997 0.00643194 0.00645031 U.K. pound 0.96975 0.966571 0.968565 0.967314 U.S. dollar 0.695535 0.697055 0.696258 0.695859 Algerian dinar 0.00521371 0.0052209 0.00521431 Australian dollar 0.542239 0.539869 0.543012 Botswana pula 0.0644761 0.0642685 0.0644039 0.0644365 Brazilian real 0.129629 0.129087 0.127946 0.12754 Brunei dollar 0.525366 0.524804 0.525097 Canadian dollar 0.564097 0.561363 0.560634 Chilean peso 0.000993409 0.000992928 0.000984737 0.000976589 Colombian peso 0.000187996 0.000187508 0.000190254 0.000191166 Czech koruna 0.0326834 0.0324076 0.0324975 0.0325883 Danish krone 0.113449 0.113145 0.113183 0.113089 Indian rupee 0.00939185 0.00936849 0.0093333 0.00930701 Israeli New Shekel 0.214274 0.214828 0.214771 Korean won 0.0006252 0.000627525 0.000625007 0.000621913 Kuwaiti dinar 2.31075 2.31426 2.31238 2.31182 Malaysian ringgit 0.16991 0.169881 0.169577 Mauritian rupee 0.0171597 0.0171625 Mexican peso 0.0346075 0.034903 0.0348504 0.0350803 New Zealand dollar 0.506419 0.50167 0.502907 Norwegian krone 0.0850891 0.0843076 0.0841023 0.083795 Omani rial 1.80893 1.81289 1.81081 Peruvian sol 0.183436 0.181601 0.182019 Philippine peso 0.0143587 0.0143996 0.0144013 0.0143823 Polish zloty 0.184072 0.18373 0.184069 0.184789 Qatari riyal 0.191081 0.191499 0.19128 0.19117 Russian ruble 0.00935081 0.00930163 0.00928867 0.00930691 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.185476 0.185881 0.185669 Singapore dollar 0.524932 0.525366 0.524804 0.525097 South African rand 0.0489272 0.0486205 0.0487522 Swedish krona 0.0833465 0.0830411 0.0830124 0.0831184 Swiss franc 0.764786 0.762017 0.762229 0.760917 Thai baht 0.0222593 0.0221964 0.0221576 0.0221336 Trinidadian dollar 0.102867 0.103119 0.102708 0.102705 U.A.E. dirham 0.18939 0.189804 0.189587 0.189478 Uruguayan peso 0.0158668 0.0158551 0.0158061 0.0157949 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021