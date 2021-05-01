Markets
Currency notes: exchange rates
01 May 2021
KARACHI: Exchange rates for Currency Notes issued by the Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) here on Friday (April 30, 2021).
=================================
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES
=================================
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
=================================
USD 155.79 152.21
GBP 217.31 212.27
EUR 188.79 184.45
JPY 1.4315 1.3986
SAR 41.58 40.53
AED 42.42 41.43
=================================
