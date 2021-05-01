Currency notes: exchange rates

KARACHI: Exchange rates for Currency Notes issued by the Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) here on Friday (April 30, 2021).

================================= EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES ================================= CURRENCY SELLING BUYING ================================= USD 155.79 152.21 GBP 217.31 212.27 EUR 188.79 184.45 JPY 1.4315 1.3986 SAR 41.58 40.53 AED 42.42 41.43 =================================

