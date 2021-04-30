ANL 34.74 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.55%)
ASC 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.35%)
ASL 21.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.74%)
AVN 82.35 Decreased By ▼ -5.80 (-6.58%)
BOP 7.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.05%)
BYCO 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.25%)
DGKC 111.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.87 (-2.51%)
EPCL 49.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-3.34%)
FCCL 23.03 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.9%)
FFBL 25.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.56%)
FFL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.26%)
HASCOL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-5.35%)
HUBC 75.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.31%)
HUMNL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.28%)
JSCL 18.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.23%)
KAPCO 37.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.45%)
KEL 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.1%)
LOTCHEM 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.56%)
MLCF 41.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.68%)
PAEL 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-4.27%)
PIBTL 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.75%)
POWER 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.81%)
PPL 81.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.4%)
PRL 22.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-3.84%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
SILK 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.52%)
SNGP 38.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.18%)
TRG 167.00 Decreased By ▼ -11.90 (-6.65%)
UNITY 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-3.88%)
WTL 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.79%)
BR100 4,736 Decreased By ▼ -81.83 (-1.7%)
BR30 24,279 Decreased By ▼ -656.9 (-2.63%)
KSE100 44,262 Decreased By ▼ -600.76 (-1.34%)
KSE30 18,101 Decreased By ▼ -250.66 (-1.37%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
17,811
13124hr
Pakistan Cases
820,823
511224hr
Sindh
282,445
Punjab
301,114
Balochistan
22,278
Islamabad
75,067
KPK
117,557
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 30, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Chevron profit drops on weaker refining margins, storm hit

  • Chevron, the second-largest US oil producer, reported a profit of $1.72 billion, or 90 cents per share, compared with $2.45 billion, or $1.31 per share, a year earlier. Year-ago results included about $680 million in asset sales and favorable tax items.
  • Net profit was $1.4 billion, or 72 cents a share, down from $3.6 billion, or $1.93 cents a share, a year earlier.
Reuters 30 Apr 2021

HOUSTON: Chevron Corp's first-quarter profit fell 29% from the same period a year ago as gains from oil and gas prices were undercut by weaker refining margins, production losses and the impact of an asset sale that benefited results last year.

Oil companies are generally enjoying a recovery in energy prices, up at least a third this year, after the pandemic hammered demand at the start of 2020. Chevron and its peers slashed spending, paving the way for several firms to post sharply better results.

But as European rivals topped forecasts, Chevron's earnings declined on winter storm production losses, weaker margins and the absence of asset and tax items that benefited year-ago profit.

"Results were down from a year ago due in part to ongoing downstream margin and volume effects resulting from the pandemic and the impacts of winter storm Uri," said Michael Wirth, Chevron's chief executive officer.

A US winter storm that halted some output cost $300 million in lost production and repairs, said finance chief Pierre Breber. "That's lost production in the Permian Basin and lost production in refining and chemicals," he said.

Chevron, the second-largest US oil producer, reported a profit of $1.72 billion, or 90 cents per share, compared with $2.45 billion, or $1.31 per share, a year earlier. Year-ago results included about $680 million in asset sales and favorable tax items.

Net profit was $1.4 billion, or 72 cents a share, down from $3.6 billion, or $1.93 cents a share, a year earlier.

Shares dipped 2.7% to $104 in premarket trading on Friday.

Chevron's cash flow from operations, at $4.2 billion, was more than $1 billion below Wall Street estimates, according to Refinitiv IBES data. Its expenses for debt costs, employee pensions and benefits more than doubled to $978 million.

Weaker-than-expected cash generation "left a slightly higher net debt position than expected," of $38.3 billion, said analyst Biraj Borkhataria at RBC Europe Limited.

While Chevron boosted its dividend this week, "investors will need to be patient" for share repurchases, Borkhataria said.

The weaker earnings contrasted with those at BP, Royal Dutch Shell and Total, which reported results that topped year-ago levels. BP nearly tripled earnings while Total posted a 69% gain.

Chevron's refining eked out a $5 million profit, down from $1.1 billion a year ago, as the pandemic continued to mute demand for jet fuel, diesel and gasoline, and the winter storm hurt US operations.

Earnings from oil and gas production fell 20% despite price gains as non-US operations suffered from declining volumes, foreign currency impacts and the absence of an asset sales gain. The unit benefited from higher oil volumes from the acquisition of Noble Energy in October.

Chevron said capital spending for the first quarter was $2.5 billion, down from $4.4 billion in the same period last year.

The company will restrain spending this year, including in US shale. "The stock markets are not sending a signal to us or our sector to increase capital," Breber said.

Chevron is looking toward a "sustained global recovery" before increasing activity, Breber said, adding that OPEC and allies are easing their oil production curbs.

oil companies Chevron Corp oil producer energy prices oil supplies

Chevron profit drops on weaker refining margins, storm hit

PPP's Qadir Khan Mandokhail emerges victorious in NA-249 Karachi by-election

Govt decides to form committee over TLP's plea against party ban

PSX ends April with bears dominating the bourse

Pakistan further eased investment policy to benefit investors, says FM Qureshi

Israel pilgrimage stampede kills at least 44

Palestinian polls postponed until Jerusalem voting guaranteed: Abbas

Surge in insider attacks in Afghan army as Americans prepare to go: US govt

Worldwide Covid-19 cases pass 150 million: AFP tally

US aid arrives in India as Covid cases explode

Balance of payment (BoP) stability: Tapping expatriates only way in absence of export boost: PM

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters