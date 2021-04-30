Punjab approves projects worth Rs 75bn under Public-Private partnership

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has approved the launch of seven more projects worth Rs 75 billion under public-private partnership.

As per details, a meeting of the Public Private Partnership Policy and Monitoring Board was held under the chairmanship of Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Friday. The meeting approved to initiation of seven projects worth Rs. 75 billion under public-private partnership.

Rehabilitation, construction, and repair of Kharian Dinga Road will be done under public-private partnership. Two approaches will be taken from Gujranwala Pasrur Road Eastern Bypass to Sialkot Lahore Motorway.

The Multan Ring Road project will also be built under a public-private partnership, and a new Pakistan Housing Development Plan will be launched in Faisalabad.

The Punjab Chief Minister directed to fix timeline at all stages for all the projects and also issued orders to speed up the work.