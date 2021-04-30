Pakistan further eased investment policy to benefit investors, says FM Qureshi

(Karachi) Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that Pakistan has further eased the investment policy to provide benefit to investors.

Addressing the Pakistan-Hungary Economic Diplomacy event in Islamabad on Friday, Qureshi said that nine special economic zones are in different stages of development under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and are open for investments for all, including the Hungarian companies.

He added Pakistan has introduced a liberalized visa regime and e visa policy to facilitate the travel of businessmen.

The foreign minister said economic diplomacy is a major component of Pakistan's foreign policy. He said, "We are crafting new avenues of partnership with the rest of the world."

He stated that the Hungarian foreign minister's visit will mark a new era in the bilateral economic relationship. He said a Pakistani business delegation will also soon visit Hungary.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Pakistan is eager to have a detailed engagement with Hungary at the experts' level to benefit from its experiences in different areas including agriculture, water resource management, environment and urban development solutions.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary Peter Szijjarto said Hungary is eager to promote the economic partnership with Pakistan.

He said Hungary attaches special importance to this region because of cultural and historical similarities as well as the security reasons. He said Hungary really values and respects the contributions that Pakistan has been making to ensure security and stability of the region.

The Hungarian FM also commended the efforts undertaken by Pakistan to check the spread of COVID-19.