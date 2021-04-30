ANL 34.74 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.55%)
ASC 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.35%)
ASL 21.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.74%)
AVN 82.35 Decreased By ▼ -5.80 (-6.58%)
BOP 7.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.05%)
BYCO 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.25%)
DGKC 111.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.87 (-2.51%)
EPCL 49.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-3.34%)
FCCL 23.03 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.9%)
FFBL 25.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.56%)
FFL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.26%)
HASCOL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-5.35%)
HUBC 75.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.31%)
HUMNL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.28%)
JSCL 18.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.23%)
KAPCO 37.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.45%)
KEL 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.1%)
LOTCHEM 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.56%)
MLCF 41.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.68%)
PAEL 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-4.27%)
PIBTL 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.75%)
POWER 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.81%)
PPL 81.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.4%)
PRL 22.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-3.84%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
SILK 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.52%)
SNGP 38.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.18%)
TRG 167.00 Decreased By ▼ -11.90 (-6.65%)
UNITY 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-3.88%)
WTL 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.79%)
BR100 4,736 Decreased By ▼ -81.83 (-1.7%)
BR30 24,279 Decreased By ▼ -656.9 (-2.63%)
KSE100 44,308 Decreased By ▼ -554.93 (-1.24%)
KSE30 18,114 Decreased By ▼ -237.42 (-1.29%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
17,811
13124hr
Pakistan Cases
820,823
511224hr
Sindh
282,445
Punjab
301,114
Balochistan
22,278
Islamabad
75,067
KPK
117,557
Consumer Confidence erodes, as Pakistan fears rise in unemployment: Survey

*The Consumer Confidence Index declined by 10.8pc on a quarterly basis to 80.8 points in the first quarter of 2021.
Ali Ahmed 30 Apr 2021

The surge in COVID cases and the implementation of smart lockdowns and banning business activities by the government to curb its spread have further deteriorated consumer confidence in the country.

In the first quarter of 2021, more than 52 percent of consumers believed that the unemployment rate would increase further in the next 6 months. The Consumer Confidence Index declined by 10.8pc on a quarterly basis to 80.8 points in the first quarter of 2021.

As per a joint survey report released by Dun & Brad Street Pakistan and Gallup Pakistan based on indicators of confidence of local consumers, the current situation also saw a 12pc drop in consumer expectations for the future, down from 8.3pc in the previous quarter.

The resumption of smart lockdown lead to the biggest disappointment in consumer sentiment over the country's economic situation, which declined by 16pc. The household financial situation was the only parameter during the first quarter of 2021 that managed to stay above 100 points.

According to the report, more than 52pc of consumers in the first quarter of 2021 believed that the unemployment rate would increase further in the next 6 months, compared to 39pc and 42pc of consumers in the third and fourth quarters of 2020, respectively. During the first quarter of 2021, 92pc of consumers thought that daily necessities became more and more expensive in the last six months.

Pakistan unemployment survey Dun & Bradstreet Pakistan Consumer Confidence Index consumer sentiment household financial situation

