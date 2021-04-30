ANL 34.74 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.55%)
ASC 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.35%)
ASL 21.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.74%)
AVN 82.35 Decreased By ▼ -5.80 (-6.58%)
BOP 7.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.05%)
BYCO 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.25%)
DGKC 111.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.87 (-2.51%)
EPCL 49.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-3.34%)
FCCL 23.03 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.9%)
FFBL 25.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.56%)
FFL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.26%)
HASCOL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-5.35%)
HUBC 75.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.31%)
HUMNL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.28%)
JSCL 18.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.23%)
KAPCO 37.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.45%)
KEL 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.1%)
LOTCHEM 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.56%)
MLCF 41.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.68%)
PAEL 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-4.27%)
PIBTL 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.75%)
POWER 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.81%)
PPL 81.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.4%)
PRL 22.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-3.84%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
SILK 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.52%)
SNGP 38.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.18%)
TRG 167.00 Decreased By ▼ -11.90 (-6.65%)
UNITY 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-3.88%)
WTL 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.79%)
BR100 4,736 Decreased By ▼ -81.83 (-1.7%)
BR30 24,279 Decreased By ▼ -656.9 (-2.63%)
KSE100 44,308 Decreased By ▼ -554.93 (-1.24%)
KSE30 18,114 Decreased By ▼ -237.42 (-1.29%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
17,811
13124hr
Pakistan Cases
820,823
511224hr
Sindh
282,445
Punjab
301,114
Balochistan
22,278
Islamabad
75,067
KPK
117,557
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 30, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Durant shines as Nets roll over Pacers, Nuggets pull away to beat Raptors

  • OG Anunoby scored 25 points, Kyle Lowry and Khem Birch added 20 apiece for Toronto, who were missing star guard Fred VanVleet because of a hip problem.
AFP 30 Apr 2021

LOS ANGELES: Kevin Durant scored a season-high 42 points and dished out 10 assists as the first-place Brooklyn Nets won their fourth straight game with a 130-113 victory over the Indiana Pacers in Indianapolis.

Durant scored 22 points in the third quarter as the Nets closed out Thursday's contest with a 17-7 run and improved to 43-20 with the victory at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

"I want to create that double team," Durant said. "But when I have scoring opportunities, I like to take advantage as well."

Injuries have taken a toll on Brooklyn's roster this season as they were without former league MVP James Harden and all-star Kyrie Irving. But they have shown that they are one of the deepest teams in the NBA by continuing to win despite rarely being able to field a lineup that includes all of their Big Three of Durant, Harden and Irving.

Harden, who is out with a strained hamstring, has played just four minutes in April.

Forward Durant made 16 of 24 shots against the Pacers in his eighth start since being sidelined for nearly two months with a hamstring injury.

"What can I say? I have the luxury of coaching Kevin Durant," Nets coach Steve Nash said. "You stick him in the game and good things happen."

Reserve Alize Johnson had 20 points and 21 rebounds while all five of the Nets starters finished in double figures, including Jeff Green, Joe Harris and Landry Shamet who each scored 14 points.

"The energy was there from the moment I walked into the building," said Johnson, who was drafted by Indiana three years ago. "I was ready to go out there and prove that I belong."

The Eastern Conference-leading Nets, who have already clinched a playoff spot, now have a one and a half game lead on the Philadelphia 76ers.

Caris LeVert scored 36 points, Edmond Sumner added 16 points and Doug McDermott scored 15 for the Pacers, who lost point guard Malcolm Brogdon in the second quarter with a hamstring problem.

Indiana dropped to 29-33 on the season as they are in the midst of the race for one of the four play-in tournament spots.

They are in ninth spot, one game back of the Charlotte Hornets.

Seeds seven and eight need to win one game to advance to the NBA playoffs while seeds nine and 10 would need to win twice in order to get in.

As it stands now, the Pacers are on track for just their second losing season since 2011.

Elsewhere, Nikola Jokic had 19 points and 11 rebounds as the Denver Nuggets went on a 15-0 run to start the final quarter en route to defeating the Toronto Raptors 121-111 in Denver.

Michael Porter scored a team high 23 points, JaMychal Green scored 15, Facu Campazzo had 12, Shaquille Harrison and Austin Rivers scored 11 each and P.J. Dozier added 10 for the Nuggets, who have won four straight.

OG Anunoby scored 25 points, Kyle Lowry and Khem Birch added 20 apiece for Toronto, who were missing star guard Fred VanVleet because of a hip problem.

Denver were down by three at the end of the first quarter, led by two at the half then pulled away with a fourth quarter surge.

They quickly turned a two-point lead at the end of the third into a 17 point cushion by going on a 15-0 run, and the Raptors would never recover.

In Detroit, Tim Hardaway poured in a career-high 42 points and the Dallas Mavericks defeated the Detroit Pistons 115-105.

Kevin Durant Kyrie Irving bankers Jeff Green Landry Shamet Fieldhouse MVP James Harden Joe Harris Reserve Alize Johnson

Durant shines as Nets roll over Pacers, Nuggets pull away to beat Raptors

Israel pilgrimage stampede kills at least 44

Palestinian polls postponed until Jerusalem voting guaranteed: Abbas

Surge in insider attacks in Afghan army as Americans prepare to go: US govt

Worldwide Covid-19 cases pass 150 million: AFP tally

US aid arrives in India as Covid cases explode

Balance of payment (BoP) stability: Tapping expatriates only way in absence of export boost: PM

PSM sell-off process hits a snag

No GST chargeable on auction for serviceable old cars: FBR

‘Stay home, stay safe’ plan unveiled ahead of Eid

US corporations, wealthy must ‘pay their fair share’: Biden

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters