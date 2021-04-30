Murad directs complete ban on inter-city transport from today

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has directed divisional administration to ensure enforcement of complete ban on inter-city transport from Friday and this ban would also apply on the transport coming from other provinces.

"If any transport manages to enter into any district it would not be allowed to go back to its original destination as long as the ban is enforced." He took this decision on Thursday while presiding over a Coronavirus Task Force meeting here at CM House.

The meeting was attended by provincial ministers, Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho, Saeed Ghani, Nasir Shah, Jam Ikram Dharejo, Parliamentary Secretary Qasim Siraj Soomro, IG Sindh Mushtaq Maher, PSCM Sajid Jamal Abro, Commissioner Karachi Naveed Shaikh, provincial secretaries, Hassan Naqvi, Ahmed Bux Narejo, Kazmin Jatoi, VC Dow university Dr Saeed Qureshi, Dr Bari, Dr Faisal and representatives of Corps-5, Rangers, WHO.

At the outset of the meeting, the decisions taken in the last task Force meeting held on April 26 were reviewed in terms of their implementation. The chief minister was told that as per decision micro or complete lockdown has been enforced in the areas where positivity of Covid-19 cases were more than 15 percent. Currently, micro lock down has been enforced in Karachi East, South and Hyderabad.