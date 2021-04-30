ANL 34.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.87%)
ASC 13.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.06%)
ASL 21.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-3.11%)
AVN 82.10 Decreased By ▼ -6.05 (-6.86%)
BOP 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.54%)
BYCO 9.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.68%)
DGKC 111.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.02 (-2.65%)
EPCL 49.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-2.85%)
FCCL 22.90 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.33%)
FFBL 25.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.91%)
FFL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.26%)
HASCOL 8.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-5.67%)
HUBC 75.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.96%)
HUMNL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.28%)
JSCL 18.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.23%)
KAPCO 37.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.45%)
KEL 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.1%)
LOTCHEM 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.62%)
MLCF 41.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.89%)
PAEL 31.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.7%)
PIBTL 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.75%)
POWER 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.13%)
PPL 81.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.4%)
PRL 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-3.97%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
SILK 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.52%)
SNGP 38.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-2.69%)
TRG 166.00 Decreased By ▼ -12.90 (-7.21%)
UNITY 30.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-3.56%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.11%)
BR100 4,719 Decreased By ▼ -99.01 (-2.06%)
BR30 24,170 Decreased By ▼ -766 (-3.07%)
KSE100 44,237 Decreased By ▼ -626.38 (-1.4%)
KSE30 18,102 Decreased By ▼ -249.24 (-1.36%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
17,811
13124hr
Pakistan Cases
820,823
511224hr
Sindh
282,445
Punjab
301,114
Balochistan
22,278
Islamabad
75,067
KPK
117,557
Business & Finance

Fortescue quarterly costs jump

Reuters Updated 30 Apr 2021

MELBOURNE: Fortescue Metals Group Ltd on Thursday reported flat third-quarter iron ore shipments and higher costs, missing analysts’ forecasts, as it was hit by wet weather in Western Australia and a stronger Australian dollar.

Cyclone season similarly dented output for Fortescue’s bigger iron ore mining rivals Rio Tinto and BHP Group, but they have all benefited from soaring prices for the steelmaking ingredient.

Fortescue’s average revenue nearly doubled from a year ago, though it came in below forecasts.

Tight supply from Australia and Brazil has driven iron ore prices to record highs amid robust demand from China’s steelmakers, with infrastructure spending driving brisk growth in the world’s second-largest economy.

“We’re just seeing constraint on supply, and we’re seeing very strong demand. So those conditions continue to support the current iron ore price,” Fortescue Chief Executive Elizabeth Gaines told reporters.

The world’s fourth-largest iron ore miner shipped 42.3 million tonnes (Mt) in the three months to March 31, on par with a year earlier but below analysts’ forecasts around 43.3 million tonnes.

Nevertheless it maintained its outlook for 2021 shipments between 178 Mt and 182 Mt.

Cash costs rose 12% from a year earlier to $14.90 per wet metric tonne (wmt), against analysts’ forecasts of $14.20 per wmt, but Fortescue maintained its annual cash cost outlook between $13.50 and $14 per wmt.

