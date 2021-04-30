KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 147,450 tonnes of cargos comprising 94,534 tonnes of import cargos and 52,916 tonnes of export cargos during last 24 hours ending at 0700 Hours.

The total import cargos of 94,534 comprised of 38,124 tonnes of Containerized Cargos, 1,354 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 3,196 tonnes of DAP, 4,870 tonnes of Rock Phosphate, 6,663 tonnes of Soya Beans Seeds and 40,327 tonnes of Oil/Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargos of 52,916 tonnes comprised of 26,199 tonnes of containerized cargos, 25,967 tonnes of Clinkers, 750 tonnes of Oil/Liquid Cargos.

A total of 5069 containers were handled out of which 2639 were of imports and 2430 were of exports. 2639 import containers comprised of 722 of 20s and 952 0f 40s. Imports empty containers were 01 of 20s and 06 of 40s. Export containers 2430 comprised of 394 of 20s and 616 of 40s. Export empty containers were of 202 of 20s and 301 of 40s.

There were 06 Gulf Barakah, Kyoto Express, Gozo, Alpine Persefone, Jia Xiang Da and Sicilia have currently berthed at Karachi Port on Thursday.

There are 09 Ships viz. Kota Nalim, Gail, Annegret, Hai Yang Zhi Hua, Star Bovairus, Archagelos Gabriel, Independent Spirit, Mid Eagle and MIstras sailed out from Karachi on Thursday.

There were 07 ships namely One Henry Hudson, YM Eternity, Mid Falcon, Sea Fortune, Nordspring, KMTC Colombo and Iris Leader were expected to arrive on Thursday.

PORT QASIM

A cargo volume of 166,243 tonnes, comprising 92,420 tonnes imports cargo and 74,003 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 4,092 Containers (961 TEUs imports and 3,131 TEUs export), was handled at the Port during last 24 hours.

Following were the high lights in tonnes during last 24 hours.

There are sixteen ships are currently at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim and waiting for berths, out of them four ships, Johanna Oldendroff, FSL New York, Nord Merkur and OOCL Washington & two more ships, Josephine Maersk and SC Fortune carrying Coal, Palm oil, Gas oil, Containers and Chemicals are expected take berths at PIBT, LCT, FOTCO, QICT and EVTL on Thursday (today), 29th April, while two more Container ships, CMA CGM Moliere and Safmarine Nyassa are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Friday, 30th April-2021.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021