KMC managing 40 large parks

KARACHI: Director General Parks and Horticulture, Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) Taha Saleem has said that despite limited financial resources, KMC was trying its best to plant maximum number of trees in the city.

Exchanging views with President of Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) Shariq Vohra during his visit to KCCI, he said a total of 40 large parks are currently being managed by KMC and 800 gardeners are also employed for these parks who can also be given the responsibility to plant maximum trees on the available small patches at the commercial areas but the business community must also act responsibly by vigilantly monitoring and taking care of such plantations. In order to improve the environment, all the citizens including the members of the business and industrial community will have to come forward to take ownership of the city otherwise, all the efforts being made to protect the environment would not yield any results and the situation would continue to worsen, he opined.

